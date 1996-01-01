12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Other Substituents
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Other Substituents
1
concept
Alkyl Halides Concept 1
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Alkyl Halides Example 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Name the following compound.
A
3-fluoro-1-ethylpentane
B
3-fluoro-1-ethylcyclopentane
C
1-ethyl-3-fluorocyclopentane
D
1-ethyl-4-fluorocyclopentane
4
concept
Phenyl Group Concept 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Phenyl Group Example 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for the following alkane: 3-tert-butyl-1-phenylheptane.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Naming Other Substituents
Additional resources for Naming Other Substituents
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (8)
- Give systematic names for the following alkyl halides:a. <IMAGE>b. <IMAGE>
- Write condensed structures for the following compounds:4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
- Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkanes:d. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
- Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (11.3, 11.5, 11.6)a....
- Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:d. 2,3-dichlorohexane
- Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name: (...
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following: (11.3)c. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:b. <IMAGE>