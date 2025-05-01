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What is an alkyl halide? An alkyl halide is an alkyl group connected to a halogen. How are halogens named when they are substituents in organic compounds? Halogens are named as Fluoro (Fluorine), Chloro (Chlorine), Bromo (Bromine), and Iodo (Iodine) when they are substituents. What must be specified when naming halogen substituents in organic compounds? The numerical location of the halogen substituent on the parent chain must be specified. What is the parent chain in organic compound naming? The parent chain is the main carbon chain to which substituents are attached, and its length and structure must be considered. What is a phenyl group? A phenyl group is a benzene ring acting as a substituent on a parent chain. What types of parent chains can a phenyl group attach to? A phenyl group can attach to alkane, alkene, or alkyne parent chains longer than 6 carbons. What is the molecular formula for benzene? The molecular formula for benzene is C6H6. What is the formula for benzene when it acts as a substituent? When benzene acts as a substituent, its formula is C6H5. How does benzene's skeletal formula appear? Benzene's skeletal formula is a 6-membered ring with alternating double and single bonds. How many hydrogens are present on the carbons of a phenyl group? Five carbons have a hydrogen, and the sixth carbon connects to the parent chain. What happens to benzene when it becomes a substituent? Benzene loses a hydrogen and is referred to as a phenyl group when it becomes a substituent. How is the position of a phenyl group indicated in compound naming? The position of the phenyl group is specified numerically along the parent chain in the compound's name. What is the naming convention for halogen substituents? Halogen substituents are named with their specific prefix and their location on the parent chain. What is the condensed formula for a phenyl group? The condensed formula for a phenyl group is C6H5. What is the significance of the sixth carbon in the phenyl group? The sixth carbon in the phenyl group connects to the parent chain, replacing its hydrogen.
Naming Other Substituents quiz
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