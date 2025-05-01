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Naming Other Substituents quiz

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  • What is an alkyl halide?
    An alkyl halide is an alkyl group connected to a halogen.
  • How are halogens named when they are substituents in organic compounds?
    Halogens are named as Fluoro (Fluorine), Chloro (Chlorine), Bromo (Bromine), and Iodo (Iodine) when they are substituents.
  • What must be specified when naming halogen substituents in organic compounds?
    The numerical location of the halogen substituent on the parent chain must be specified.
  • What is the parent chain in organic compound naming?
    The parent chain is the main carbon chain to which substituents are attached, and its length and structure must be considered.
  • What is a phenyl group?
    A phenyl group is a benzene ring acting as a substituent on a parent chain.
  • What types of parent chains can a phenyl group attach to?
    A phenyl group can attach to alkane, alkene, or alkyne parent chains longer than 6 carbons.
  • What is the molecular formula for benzene?
    The molecular formula for benzene is C6H6.
  • What is the formula for benzene when it acts as a substituent?
    When benzene acts as a substituent, its formula is C6H5.
  • How does benzene's skeletal formula appear?
    Benzene's skeletal formula is a 6-membered ring with alternating double and single bonds.
  • How many hydrogens are present on the carbons of a phenyl group?
    Five carbons have a hydrogen, and the sixth carbon connects to the parent chain.
  • What happens to benzene when it becomes a substituent?
    Benzene loses a hydrogen and is referred to as a phenyl group when it becomes a substituent.
  • How is the position of a phenyl group indicated in compound naming?
    The position of the phenyl group is specified numerically along the parent chain in the compound's name.
  • What is the naming convention for halogen substituents?
    Halogen substituents are named with their specific prefix and their location on the parent chain.
  • What is the condensed formula for a phenyl group?
    The condensed formula for a phenyl group is C6H5.
  • What is the significance of the sixth carbon in the phenyl group?
    The sixth carbon in the phenyl group connects to the parent chain, replacing its hydrogen.