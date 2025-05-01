What is an alkyl halide? An alkyl halide is an alkyl group connected to a halogen.

How are halogens named when they are substituents in organic compounds? Halogens are named as Fluoro (Fluorine), Chloro (Chlorine), Bromo (Bromine), and Iodo (Iodine) when they are substituents.

What must be specified when naming halogen substituents in organic compounds? The numerical location of the halogen substituent on the parent chain must be specified.

What is the parent chain in organic compound naming? The parent chain is the main carbon chain to which substituents are attached, and its length and structure must be considered.

What is a phenyl group? A phenyl group is a benzene ring acting as a substituent on a parent chain.

What types of parent chains can a phenyl group attach to? A phenyl group can attach to alkane, alkene, or alkyne parent chains longer than 6 carbons.