Osmolarity Measurement expressing moles of ions per liter of solution, highlighting the ionic content rather than just solute amount.

Molarity Concentration unit describing moles of solute per liter of solution, not distinguishing between ionic or non-ionic species.

Ion Particle in solution carrying a charge, contributing to the overall ionic concentration measured by osmolarity.

Solute Substance dissolved in a solution, which may or may not dissociate into ions depending on its nature.

Solution Homogeneous mixture composed of solute and solvent, serving as the medium for osmolarity calculations.

Direct Calculation Method involving the use of moles of ions and solution volume to determine ionic concentration directly.