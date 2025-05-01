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Osmolarity definitions

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  • Osmolarity
    Measurement expressing moles of ions per liter of solution, highlighting the ionic content rather than just solute amount.
  • Molarity
    Concentration unit describing moles of solute per liter of solution, not distinguishing between ionic or non-ionic species.
  • Ion
    Particle in solution carrying a charge, contributing to the overall ionic concentration measured by osmolarity.
  • Solute
    Substance dissolved in a solution, which may or may not dissociate into ions depending on its nature.
  • Solution
    Homogeneous mixture composed of solute and solvent, serving as the medium for osmolarity calculations.
  • Direct Calculation
    Method involving the use of moles of ions and solution volume to determine ionic concentration directly.
  • Formula
    Mathematical expression used to relate moles of ions and solution volume for calculating osmolarity.
  • Number of Ions
    Count of distinct charged particles produced from a compound, crucial for determining osmolarity from molarity.
  • Compound
    Chemical substance composed of two or more elements, which may dissociate into multiple ions in solution.
  • Ionic Molarity
    Alternative term for osmolarity, emphasizing the focus on ionic species rather than total solute.
  • Charged Species
    Entities in solution possessing electrical charge, directly influencing the osmolarity value.
  • Method 1
    Approach using direct calculation with moles of ions and solution volume to find osmolarity.
  • Method 2
    Technique involving multiplication of molarity by the number of ions in a compound to obtain osmolarity.