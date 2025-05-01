What does osmolarity measure in a solution? Osmolarity measures the number of moles of ions per liter of solution.

How is osmolarity similar to molarity? Both osmolarity and molarity are measured in moles per liter, but osmolarity focuses on ions while molarity focuses on solute.

What is the formula for calculating osmolarity using method 1? Osmolarity = moles of ions / liters of solution.

What type of solutes does osmolarity specifically consider? Osmolarity specifically considers solutes that are ions, meaning they have charges.

How does method 2 calculate osmolarity? Method 2 calculates osmolarity by multiplying the number of ions in a compound by the molarity of the compound.

If you know the molarity of a compound, what else do you need to calculate osmolarity using method 2? You need to know the number of ions the compound dissociates into.