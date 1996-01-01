Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solutions

Osmolarity

Osmolarity (ionic molarity) represents the number of moles of ions per liter of solution. 

Osmolarity

Direct Calculation of Osmolarity:

Osmolarity Example 1

Osmolarity from Molarity of compound:

Osmolarity Example 2

Osmolarity Example 3

Using Molarity of compounds and L of solutions, moles of ions can be calculated.

Which of the following solutions will have the highest concentration of bromide ions?

How many milligrams of nitride ions are required to prepare 820 mL of 0.330 M Ba3N2 solution?

How many bromide ions are present in 65.5 mL of 0.210 M GaBrsolution?


