Osmolarity (ionic molarity) represents the number of moles of ions per liter of solution.
Osmolarity
Direct Calculation of Osmolarity:
Osmolarity Example 1
Osmolarity
Osmolarity from Molarity of compound:
Osmolarity Example 2
Osmolarity Example 3
Using Molarity of compounds and L of solutions, moles of ions can be calculated.
Which of the following solutions will have the highest concentration of bromide ions?
How many milligrams of nitride ions are required to prepare 820 mL of 0.330 M Ba3N2 solution?
How many bromide ions are present in 65.5 mL of 0.210 M GaBr3 solution?