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Osmotic Pressure definitions

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  • Osmotic Pressure
    Force responsible for water movement across a membrane, increasing with higher solute concentration and temperature.
  • Solute Concentration
    Amount of dissolved particles in a solution, directly impacting the force driving water movement.
  • Temperature
    Physical quantity measured in Kelvin that affects the magnitude of the force driving water movement.
  • Van 't Hoff Factor
    Numerical value indicating the number of particles a solute produces in solution, influencing the force on water.
  • Molarity
    Measurement of solute amount per liter of solution, used to calculate the force driving water movement.
  • Gas Constant
    Physical constant (0.08206 L atm/mol K) used in calculations involving the force on water in solutions.
  • Atmosphere
    Unit of pressure commonly used to express the force driving water movement in solutions.
  • Kelvin
    Absolute temperature scale used in calculations involving the force on water in solutions.
  • Solution
    Homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent where the force driving water movement can be measured.
  • Moles
    Unit representing the amount of substance, essential for determining the concentration in calculations.
  • Liter
    Volume unit used to express the amount of solution when calculating the force on water.
  • Solubility
    Extent to which a substance dissolves in a solvent, affecting the amount of dissolved particles present.