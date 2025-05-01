Osmotic Pressure Force responsible for water movement across a membrane, increasing with higher solute concentration and temperature.

Solute Concentration Amount of dissolved particles in a solution, directly impacting the force driving water movement.

Temperature Physical quantity measured in Kelvin that affects the magnitude of the force driving water movement.

Van 't Hoff Factor Numerical value indicating the number of particles a solute produces in solution, influencing the force on water.

Molarity Measurement of solute amount per liter of solution, used to calculate the force driving water movement.

Gas Constant Physical constant (0.08206 L atm/mol K) used in calculations involving the force on water in solutions.