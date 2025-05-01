Back
Osmotic Pressure Force responsible for water movement across a membrane, increasing with higher solute concentration and temperature. Solute Concentration Amount of dissolved particles in a solution, directly impacting the force driving water movement. Temperature Physical quantity measured in Kelvin that affects the magnitude of the force driving water movement. Van 't Hoff Factor Numerical value indicating the number of particles a solute produces in solution, influencing the force on water. Molarity Measurement of solute amount per liter of solution, used to calculate the force driving water movement. Gas Constant Physical constant (0.08206 L atm/mol K) used in calculations involving the force on water in solutions. Atmosphere Unit of pressure commonly used to express the force driving water movement in solutions. Kelvin Absolute temperature scale used in calculations involving the force on water in solutions. Solution Homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent where the force driving water movement can be measured. Moles Unit representing the amount of substance, essential for determining the concentration in calculations. Liter Volume unit used to express the amount of solution when calculating the force on water. Solubility Extent to which a substance dissolves in a solvent, affecting the amount of dissolved particles present.
Osmotic Pressure definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12