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What is osmotic pressure? Osmotic pressure is the force that drives the movement of water from a lower solute concentration to a higher solute concentration. What two factors influence osmotic pressure? Osmotic pressure is influenced by the solution's concentration and temperature. What is the unit for osmotic pressure in the formula? The unit for osmotic pressure in the formula is atmospheres (atm). What does the van 't Hoff factor (I) represent in the osmotic pressure formula? The van 't Hoff factor (I) represents the number of particles into which a solute dissociates in solution. How is molarity (M) defined in the context of osmotic pressure? Molarity (M) is defined as moles of solute per liter of solution. What is the value and unit of the gas constant (R) used in the osmotic pressure formula? The gas constant (R) is 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K). In what unit must temperature (T) be expressed in the osmotic pressure formula? Temperature (T) must be expressed in Kelvin (K) in the osmotic pressure formula. Write the formula for osmotic pressure. The formula for osmotic pressure is π = iMRT. What happens to osmotic pressure if the concentration of the solution increases? If the concentration increases, the osmotic pressure also increases. What happens to osmotic pressure if the temperature increases? If the temperature increases, the osmotic pressure increases as well. Why does water move from lower to higher solute concentration in osmosis? Water moves from lower to higher solute concentration to equalize solute concentrations on both sides of a membrane. What does the symbol π represent in the context of osmotic pressure? The symbol π represents osmotic pressure. How does the van 't Hoff factor affect osmotic pressure? A higher van 't Hoff factor increases the osmotic pressure because more particles are present in solution. What is the relationship between osmotic pressure and solubility? Osmotic pressure increases as solubility (or concentration) increases. Why is it important to use Kelvin for temperature in the osmotic pressure formula? Kelvin is used because the gas constant R is defined with temperature in Kelvin, ensuring correct calculations.
Osmotic Pressure quiz
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