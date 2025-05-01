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Osmotic Pressure quiz

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  • What is osmotic pressure?
    Osmotic pressure is the force that drives the movement of water from a lower solute concentration to a higher solute concentration.
  • What two factors influence osmotic pressure?
    Osmotic pressure is influenced by the solution's concentration and temperature.
  • What is the unit for osmotic pressure in the formula?
    The unit for osmotic pressure in the formula is atmospheres (atm).
  • What does the van 't Hoff factor (I) represent in the osmotic pressure formula?
    The van 't Hoff factor (I) represents the number of particles into which a solute dissociates in solution.
  • How is molarity (M) defined in the context of osmotic pressure?
    Molarity (M) is defined as moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • What is the value and unit of the gas constant (R) used in the osmotic pressure formula?
    The gas constant (R) is 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K).
  • In what unit must temperature (T) be expressed in the osmotic pressure formula?
    Temperature (T) must be expressed in Kelvin (K) in the osmotic pressure formula.
  • Write the formula for osmotic pressure.
    The formula for osmotic pressure is π = iMRT.
  • What happens to osmotic pressure if the concentration of the solution increases?
    If the concentration increases, the osmotic pressure also increases.
  • What happens to osmotic pressure if the temperature increases?
    If the temperature increases, the osmotic pressure increases as well.
  • Why does water move from lower to higher solute concentration in osmosis?
    Water moves from lower to higher solute concentration to equalize solute concentrations on both sides of a membrane.
  • What does the symbol π represent in the context of osmotic pressure?
    The symbol π represents osmotic pressure.
  • How does the van 't Hoff factor affect osmotic pressure?
    A higher van 't Hoff factor increases the osmotic pressure because more particles are present in solution.
  • What is the relationship between osmotic pressure and solubility?
    Osmotic pressure increases as solubility (or concentration) increases.
  • Why is it important to use Kelvin for temperature in the osmotic pressure formula?
    Kelvin is used because the gas constant R is defined with temperature in Kelvin, ensuring correct calculations.