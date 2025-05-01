What is osmotic pressure? Osmotic pressure is the force that drives the movement of water from a lower solute concentration to a higher solute concentration.

What two factors influence osmotic pressure? Osmotic pressure is influenced by the solution's concentration and temperature.

What is the unit for osmotic pressure in the formula? The unit for osmotic pressure in the formula is atmospheres (atm).

What does the van 't Hoff factor (I) represent in the osmotic pressure formula? The van 't Hoff factor (I) represents the number of particles into which a solute dissociates in solution.

How is molarity (M) defined in the context of osmotic pressure? Molarity (M) is defined as moles of solute per liter of solution.

What is the value and unit of the gas constant (R) used in the osmotic pressure formula? The gas constant (R) is 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K).