GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solutions

Osmotic Pressure

Osmotic Pressure is the force that drives Osmosis from higher concentration to lower concentration.

Osmotic Pressure Calculations

Problem

The osmotic pressure of blood is 5950.8 mmHg at 41ºC. What mass of glucose, C6H12O6, is needed to prepare 5.51 L of solution. The osmotic pressure of the glucose solution is equal to the osmotic pressure of blood.

Problem

The osmotic pressure of a solution containing 7.0 g of insulin per liter is 23 torr at 25ºC. What is the molar mass of insulin? (1 atm = 760 torr)

