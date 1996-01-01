Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Osmotic Pressure is the force that drives Osmosis from higher concentration to lower concentration.
Osmotic Pressure Concept 1
Osmotic Pressure Example 1
The osmotic pressure of blood is 5950.8 mmHg at 41ºC. What mass of glucose, C6H12O6, is needed to prepare 5.51 L of solution. The osmotic pressure of the glucose solution is equal to the osmotic pressure of blood.
The osmotic pressure of a solution containing 7.0 g of insulin per liter is 23 torr at 25ºC. What is the molar mass of insulin? (1 atm = 760 torr)