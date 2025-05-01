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Central Dogma Describes the directional flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA and then to protein within cells. DNA Serves as the original genetic blueprint, storing instructions for building all proteins in an organism. RNA Acts as an intermediary molecule, carrying genetic instructions from DNA to the protein-making machinery. mRNA A type of RNA that conveys genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein assembly. Transcription The cellular process where a segment of DNA is copied to produce a complementary mRNA strand. Translation The process where ribosomes use mRNA sequences to assemble amino acids into functional proteins. Gene Expression The combined processes of transcription and translation, resulting in the production of proteins from genetic code. Double Helix The structural shape of DNA, consisting of two intertwined strands forming a spiral. Genetic Information Encoded instructions within DNA that determine the synthesis and function of proteins. Amino Acids Building blocks linked together during translation to form proteins as directed by mRNA. Protein A functional molecule composed of amino acids, essential for cellular structure and activity. Template A DNA strand used as a guide to synthesize a complementary mRNA sequence during transcription. Genes Specific DNA segments that encode instructions for making particular proteins.
Overview of Protein Synthesis definitions
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Overview of Protein Synthesis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
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Laura
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
4 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
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KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
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KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
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Nicole