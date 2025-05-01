Central Dogma Describes the directional flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA and then to protein within cells.

DNA Serves as the original genetic blueprint, storing instructions for building all proteins in an organism.

RNA Acts as an intermediary molecule, carrying genetic instructions from DNA to the protein-making machinery.

mRNA A type of RNA that conveys genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein assembly.

Transcription The cellular process where a segment of DNA is copied to produce a complementary mRNA strand.

Translation The process where ribosomes use mRNA sequences to assemble amino acids into functional proteins.