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Overview of Protein Synthesis definitions

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  • Central Dogma
    Describes the directional flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA and then to protein within cells.
  • DNA
    Serves as the original genetic blueprint, storing instructions for building all proteins in an organism.
  • RNA
    Acts as an intermediary molecule, carrying genetic instructions from DNA to the protein-making machinery.
  • mRNA
    A type of RNA that conveys genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein assembly.
  • Transcription
    The cellular process where a segment of DNA is copied to produce a complementary mRNA strand.
  • Translation
    The process where ribosomes use mRNA sequences to assemble amino acids into functional proteins.
  • Gene Expression
    The combined processes of transcription and translation, resulting in the production of proteins from genetic code.
  • Double Helix
    The structural shape of DNA, consisting of two intertwined strands forming a spiral.
  • Genetic Information
    Encoded instructions within DNA that determine the synthesis and function of proteins.
  • Amino Acids
    Building blocks linked together during translation to form proteins as directed by mRNA.
  • Protein
    A functional molecule composed of amino acids, essential for cellular structure and activity.
  • Template
    A DNA strand used as a guide to synthesize a complementary mRNA sequence during transcription.
  • Genes
    Specific DNA segments that encode instructions for making particular proteins.