What is the central dogma of molecular biology? It describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to proteins via RNA.

What is the process called where mRNA is synthesized from DNA? This process is called transcription.

What happens during transcription? A portion of the DNA double helix is copied to create mRNA.

What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis? mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to be used in building proteins.

What is translation in the context of protein synthesis? Translation is the process where proteins are built using the information carried by mRNA.

What is the sequence of genetic information flow according to the central dogma? The sequence is DNA to mRNA to protein.