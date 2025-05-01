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Overview of Protein Synthesis quiz

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  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    It describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to proteins via RNA.
  • What is the process called where mRNA is synthesized from DNA?
    This process is called transcription.
  • What happens during transcription?
    A portion of the DNA double helix is copied to create mRNA.
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to be used in building proteins.
  • What is translation in the context of protein synthesis?
    Translation is the process where proteins are built using the information carried by mRNA.
  • What is the sequence of genetic information flow according to the central dogma?
    The sequence is DNA to mRNA to protein.
  • What are transcription and translation collectively referred to as?
    They are collectively referred to as gene expression.
  • What does gene expression involve?
    Gene expression involves unlocking genes encoded in DNA to create mRNA, which is used to synthesize proteins.
  • Why is transcription important for protein synthesis?
    Transcription creates mRNA, which is necessary for translation to build proteins.
  • What is the coding template used during transcription?
    DNA serves as the coding template during transcription.
  • What is the final product of translation?
    The final product of translation is a protein.
  • How are amino acids related to protein synthesis?
    Amino acids are assembled into proteins during translation using the information from mRNA.
  • What is the purpose of unlocking genes encoded in DNA?
    Unlocking genes allows the creation of mRNA, which is then used to synthesize proteins.
  • What is the first step in the central dogma?
    The first step is transcription, where DNA is used to make mRNA.
  • What is the second step in the central dogma?
    The second step is translation, where mRNA is used to make proteins.