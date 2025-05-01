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Ionization Energy Amount of energy, in kilojoules, needed to detach an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. Gaseous Atom An atom in the gas phase, not bonded to other atoms, used as the reference for measuring ionization energy. Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in atomic shells, influencing how easily electrons are removed. Noble Gases Group of elements with stable outer shells, making electron removal extremely difficult. Period Horizontal row in the periodic table, across which ionization energy generally increases. Group Vertical column in the periodic table, where ionization energy increases as you move upward. Helium Element with the highest ionization energy, requiring the most energy to remove an electron. Francium Element with one of the lowest ionization energies, making electron removal very easy. Product Substance formed after an electron is removed from a gaseous atom during ionization. Reactant Substance, including energy, present at the start of the ionization process. Atomic Mass Total mass of an atom, with very large values often linked to instability and rare discussion of ionization energy. Stability Tendency of an atom to resist change, often linked to high ionization energy in noble gases. Periodic Trend Predictable pattern observed in the periodic table, such as the increase of ionization energy across periods and up groups. Kilojoule Unit of energy measurement used to express the amount required to remove an electron. Heavy Elements Atoms with large atomic masses and numbers, often unstable and rarely discussed for ionization energy.
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) definitions
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