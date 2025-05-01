Ionization Energy Amount of energy, in kilojoules, needed to detach an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.

Gaseous Atom An atom in the gas phase, not bonded to other atoms, used as the reference for measuring ionization energy.

Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in atomic shells, influencing how easily electrons are removed.

Noble Gases Group of elements with stable outer shells, making electron removal extremely difficult.

Period Horizontal row in the periodic table, across which ionization energy generally increases.

Group Vertical column in the periodic table, where ionization energy increases as you move upward.