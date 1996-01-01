Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ionization Energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 2
Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes ionization energy to increase.
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Example 1
Rank the following elements in order of increasing ionization energy:Br, F, Ga, K and Se.
Which of the following elements would lose an electron the easiest?
Which element from Group 7A has lowest ionization energy.
Which of the following has the highest ionization energy?