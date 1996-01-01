Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ionic Compounds

Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)

Ionization Energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. 

Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes ionization energy to increase.

Problem

Rank the following elements in order of increasing ionization energy:Br, F, Ga, K and Se.

Problem

Which of the following elements would lose an electron the easiest?

Problem

Which element from Group 7A has lowest ionization energy.

Problem

Which of the following has the highest ionization energy? 

