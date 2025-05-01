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What is ionization energy (IE)? Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion, measured in kilojoules. In the process of removing an electron, is ionization energy a reactant or a product? Ionization energy is a reactant because energy must be input to remove the electron. What happens to the electron after it is removed from a gaseous atom? The removed electron becomes a product, separated from the atom. How does ionization energy change as you move from left to right across a period? Ionization energy increases as you move from left to right across a period. How does ionization energy change as you move up a group in the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move up a group. What does a low ionization energy indicate about an atom's electrons? Low ionization energy means that an electron can be easily removed from the atom. What does a high ionization energy indicate about an atom's electrons? High ionization energy means it is difficult to remove an electron from the atom. Why do noble gases have high ionization energies? Noble gases have high ionization energies due to their stable electron configurations. Which element has the highest ionization energy and what is its value? Helium has the highest ionization energy at 2,372 kilojoules. Which element has one of the lowest ionization energies and what is its value? Francium has one of the lowest ionization energies at 393 kilojoules. How does the ease of removing an electron from francium compare to helium? It is much easier to remove an electron from francium than from helium. What is the general trend for ionization energy on the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table. Are there exceptions to the general trend of ionization energy? Yes, there are exceptions, but they are not the main focus of this discussion. Why are the ionization energies of heavy elements often not discussed? Heavy elements are often unstable and exist only briefly, so their ionization energies are not commonly discussed. What does it mean if an atom has a small ionization energy? A small ionization energy means it is easy to remove an electron from that atom.
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) quiz
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