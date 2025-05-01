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Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) quiz

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  • What is ionization energy (IE)?
    Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion, measured in kilojoules.
  • In the process of removing an electron, is ionization energy a reactant or a product?
    Ionization energy is a reactant because energy must be input to remove the electron.
  • What happens to the electron after it is removed from a gaseous atom?
    The removed electron becomes a product, separated from the atom.
  • How does ionization energy change as you move from left to right across a period?
    Ionization energy increases as you move from left to right across a period.
  • How does ionization energy change as you move up a group in the periodic table?
    Ionization energy increases as you move up a group.
  • What does a low ionization energy indicate about an atom's electrons?
    Low ionization energy means that an electron can be easily removed from the atom.
  • What does a high ionization energy indicate about an atom's electrons?
    High ionization energy means it is difficult to remove an electron from the atom.
  • Why do noble gases have high ionization energies?
    Noble gases have high ionization energies due to their stable electron configurations.
  • Which element has the highest ionization energy and what is its value?
    Helium has the highest ionization energy at 2,372 kilojoules.
  • Which element has one of the lowest ionization energies and what is its value?
    Francium has one of the lowest ionization energies at 393 kilojoules.
  • How does the ease of removing an electron from francium compare to helium?
    It is much easier to remove an electron from francium than from helium.
  • What is the general trend for ionization energy on the periodic table?
    Ionization energy increases as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table.
  • Are there exceptions to the general trend of ionization energy?
    Yes, there are exceptions, but they are not the main focus of this discussion.
  • Why are the ionization energies of heavy elements often not discussed?
    Heavy elements are often unstable and exist only briefly, so their ionization energies are not commonly discussed.
  • What does it mean if an atom has a small ionization energy?
    A small ionization energy means it is easy to remove an electron from that atom.