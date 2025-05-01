What is ionization energy (IE)? Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion, measured in kilojoules.

In the process of removing an electron, is ionization energy a reactant or a product? Ionization energy is a reactant because energy must be input to remove the electron.

What happens to the electron after it is removed from a gaseous atom? The removed electron becomes a product, separated from the atom.

How does ionization energy change as you move from left to right across a period? Ionization energy increases as you move from left to right across a period.

How does ionization energy change as you move up a group in the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move up a group.

What does a low ionization energy indicate about an atom's electrons? Low ionization energy means that an electron can be easily removed from the atom.