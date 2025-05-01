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Ionic Radius Distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron in an ion, influenced by electron count and ionic charge. Isoelectronic Species Atoms or ions possessing identical numbers of electrons, often compared by charge to determine size differences. Atomic Number Unique value representing the number of protons in an atom, used to determine electron count in neutral atoms. Electron Count Total number of electrons present in an atom or ion, crucial for predicting relative ionic sizes. Charge Numerical indication of electron loss or gain in an ion, affecting ionic radius especially among isoelectronic species. Cation Positively charged ion formed by electron loss, typically resulting in a smaller ionic radius compared to the neutral atom. Anion Negatively charged ion formed by electron gain, generally exhibiting a larger ionic radius than the neutral atom. Neutral Atom Species with equal numbers of protons and electrons, serving as a reference for changes in ionic size. Decreasing Order Arrangement from largest to smallest, often used to rank ionic radii based on electron count and charge. Positive Charge State resulting from electron loss, leading to a reduced ionic radius among isoelectronic ions. Negative Charge State resulting from electron gain, causing an increase in ionic radius among isoelectronic ions. Iron(II) Ion Species with 24 electrons and a +2 charge, smaller than isoelectronic ions with less positive charge. Manganese(I) Ion Species with 24 electrons and a +1 charge, larger than isoelectronic ions with a higher positive charge. Zinc(II) Ion Ion with 28 electrons, possessing the largest ionic radius among the compared transition metal ions. Nickel(II) Ion Ion with 26 electrons, intermediate in ionic radius among the listed transition metal ions.
Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii definitions
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