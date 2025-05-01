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Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii definitions

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  • Ionic Radius
    Distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron in an ion, influenced by electron count and ionic charge.
  • Isoelectronic Species
    Atoms or ions possessing identical numbers of electrons, often compared by charge to determine size differences.
  • Atomic Number
    Unique value representing the number of protons in an atom, used to determine electron count in neutral atoms.
  • Electron Count
    Total number of electrons present in an atom or ion, crucial for predicting relative ionic sizes.
  • Charge
    Numerical indication of electron loss or gain in an ion, affecting ionic radius especially among isoelectronic species.
  • Cation
    Positively charged ion formed by electron loss, typically resulting in a smaller ionic radius compared to the neutral atom.
  • Anion
    Negatively charged ion formed by electron gain, generally exhibiting a larger ionic radius than the neutral atom.
  • Neutral Atom
    Species with equal numbers of protons and electrons, serving as a reference for changes in ionic size.
  • Decreasing Order
    Arrangement from largest to smallest, often used to rank ionic radii based on electron count and charge.
  • Positive Charge
    State resulting from electron loss, leading to a reduced ionic radius among isoelectronic ions.
  • Negative Charge
    State resulting from electron gain, causing an increase in ionic radius among isoelectronic ions.
  • Iron(II) Ion
    Species with 24 electrons and a +2 charge, smaller than isoelectronic ions with less positive charge.
  • Manganese(I) Ion
    Species with 24 electrons and a +1 charge, larger than isoelectronic ions with a higher positive charge.
  • Zinc(II) Ion
    Ion with 28 electrons, possessing the largest ionic radius among the compared transition metal ions.
  • Nickel(II) Ion
    Ion with 26 electrons, intermediate in ionic radius among the listed transition metal ions.