Ionic Radius Distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron in an ion, influenced by electron count and ionic charge.

Isoelectronic Species Atoms or ions possessing identical numbers of electrons, often compared by charge to determine size differences.

Atomic Number Unique value representing the number of protons in an atom, used to determine electron count in neutral atoms.

Electron Count Total number of electrons present in an atom or ion, crucial for predicting relative ionic sizes.

Charge Numerical indication of electron loss or gain in an ion, affecting ionic radius especially among isoelectronic species.

Cation Positively charged ion formed by electron loss, typically resulting in a smaller ionic radius compared to the neutral atom.