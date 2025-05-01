What is the first step in ranking ionic radii of atoms or ions? Determine the total number of electrons for each atom or ion.

How does the number of electrons affect the ionic radius? More electrons generally result in a larger ionic radius.

What are isoelectronic species? Isoelectronic species are atoms or ions that have the same number of electrons.

When comparing isoelectronic species, what factor determines which has the larger ionic radius? The species with the more negative charge has the larger ionic radius.

How many electrons does a neutral iron (Fe) atom have? A neutral iron atom has 26 electrons.

How many electrons does an Fe 2+ ion have? An Fe 2+ ion has 24 electrons.