Ranking Ionic Radii for the elements begins with first counting their total number of electrons.
Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii Concept 1
Arrange the following atoms and/or ions in the order of increasing size:Br –, Kr, Rb+, Sr2+.
Arrange the following isoelectronic series in order of decreasing radius:F–, O2–, Mg2+, Na+.
For an isoelectronic series of ions, the ion that is the smallest is always