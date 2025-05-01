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Phosphodiester Bond Formation definitions

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  • Phosphodiester Bond
    A linkage joining two nucleotides, connecting the 3' carbon of one sugar to the phosphate of another.
  • Nucleotide
    A molecular unit composed of a pentose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Pentose Ring
    A five-carbon sugar structure forming the backbone of nucleic acids.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical group containing phosphorus and oxygen, crucial for linking nucleotides.
  • C 3' Carbon
    A specific carbon atom on the sugar ring, bearing a hydroxyl group essential for bond formation.
  • C 5' Carbon
    A carbon atom on the sugar ring that attaches to the phosphate group in a nucleotide.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    An -OH group on the 3' carbon, acting as a nucleophile during bond formation.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    A component of nucleotides, symbolized as 'N', that stores genetic information.
  • Ester Bond
    A chemical connection formed between a sugar's hydroxyl and a phosphate's oxygen.
  • Nucleic Acid
    A polymer of linked nucleotides, forming structures like DNA and RNA.
  • Oxygen Atom
    An element in the phosphate group that is replaced during the formation of the linkage.
  • Backbone
    The continuous chain of sugars and phosphates forming the structural framework of nucleic acids.