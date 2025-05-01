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Phosphodiester Bond A linkage joining two nucleotides, connecting the 3' carbon of one sugar to the phosphate of another. Nucleotide A molecular unit composed of a pentose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. Pentose Ring A five-carbon sugar structure forming the backbone of nucleic acids. Phosphate Group A chemical group containing phosphorus and oxygen, crucial for linking nucleotides. C 3' Carbon A specific carbon atom on the sugar ring, bearing a hydroxyl group essential for bond formation. C 5' Carbon A carbon atom on the sugar ring that attaches to the phosphate group in a nucleotide. Hydroxyl Group An -OH group on the 3' carbon, acting as a nucleophile during bond formation. Nitrogenous Base A component of nucleotides, symbolized as 'N', that stores genetic information. Ester Bond A chemical connection formed between a sugar's hydroxyl and a phosphate's oxygen. Nucleic Acid A polymer of linked nucleotides, forming structures like DNA and RNA. Oxygen Atom An element in the phosphate group that is replaced during the formation of the linkage. Backbone The continuous chain of sugars and phosphates forming the structural framework of nucleic acids.
Phosphodiester Bond Formation definitions
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Phosphodiester Bond Formation
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