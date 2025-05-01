Phosphodiester Bond A linkage joining two nucleotides, connecting the 3' carbon of one sugar to the phosphate of another.

Nucleotide A molecular unit composed of a pentose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.

Pentose Ring A five-carbon sugar structure forming the backbone of nucleic acids.

Phosphate Group A chemical group containing phosphorus and oxygen, crucial for linking nucleotides.

C 3' Carbon A specific carbon atom on the sugar ring, bearing a hydroxyl group essential for bond formation.

C 5' Carbon A carbon atom on the sugar ring that attaches to the phosphate group in a nucleotide.