What two components are involved in forming a phosphodiester bond between nucleotides? The sugar of one nucleotide and the phosphate group of another nucleotide are involved in forming a phosphodiester bond.

Which carbon's OH group in a nucleotide participates in phosphodiester bond formation? The C 3' (3 prime) carbon's OH group of a nucleotide participates in phosphodiester bond formation.

What does the C 3' OH group of one nucleotide replace during phosphodiester bond formation? It replaces an oxygen atom in the phosphate group of another nucleotide.

Can any oxygen atom in the phosphate group be replaced during phosphodiester bond formation? Yes, any of the oxygen atoms in the phosphate group can be replaced, but typically a specific one is highlighted for explanation.

What is the result of the reaction between the C 3' OH group and the phosphate group? The result is the formation of a phosphodiester bond linking two nucleotides.

What is the role of the pentose ring in nucleotide structure during bond formation? The pentose ring provides the framework for the nucleotide, with the C 3' and C 5' carbons involved in bonding.