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Physical Properties definitions

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  • Physical Property
    A measurable attribute observed without altering a substance’s chemical structure, often detected using the senses.
  • Color
    A visual attribute perceived by the eyes, allowing identification of substances as red, yellow, or other hues.
  • Density
    A measure determining whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid, based on its mass relative to its volume.
  • Mass
    A fundamental quantity representing the amount of matter contained within an object.
  • Volume
    The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance or object.
  • Boiling Point
    The specific temperature at which a substance transitions from a liquid to a gaseous state.
  • Freezing Point
    The temperature at which a liquid transforms into a solid, marking the onset of solidification.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, indicating the start of liquefaction.
  • Hardness
    A material’s resistance to deformation or penetration, exemplified by substances like diamond.
  • Softness
    A material’s tendency to be easily deformed or broken, representing the opposite end of the hardness scale.
  • State
    A physical condition of matter, such as solid, liquid, or gas, described by observable properties.
  • Structure
    The arrangement of particles in a substance, remaining unchanged during observation of physical properties.