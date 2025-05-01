Physical Property A measurable attribute observed without altering a substance’s chemical structure, often detected using the senses.

Color A visual attribute perceived by the eyes, allowing identification of substances as red, yellow, or other hues.

Density A measure determining whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid, based on its mass relative to its volume.

Mass A fundamental quantity representing the amount of matter contained within an object.

Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance or object.

Boiling Point The specific temperature at which a substance transitions from a liquid to a gaseous state.