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Physical Property A measurable attribute observed without altering a substance’s chemical structure, often detected using the senses. Color A visual attribute perceived by the eyes, allowing identification of substances as red, yellow, or other hues. Density A measure determining whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid, based on its mass relative to its volume. Mass A fundamental quantity representing the amount of matter contained within an object. Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance or object. Boiling Point The specific temperature at which a substance transitions from a liquid to a gaseous state. Freezing Point The temperature at which a liquid transforms into a solid, marking the onset of solidification. Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, indicating the start of liquefaction. Hardness A material’s resistance to deformation or penetration, exemplified by substances like diamond. Softness A material’s tendency to be easily deformed or broken, representing the opposite end of the hardness scale. State A physical condition of matter, such as solid, liquid, or gas, described by observable properties. Structure The arrangement of particles in a substance, remaining unchanged during observation of physical properties.
Physical Properties definitions
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