What is a physical property? A physical property is a measurable attribute that describes the state of a chemical compound without changing its chemical structure.

How can physical properties be observed? Physical properties can be observed through your senses, such as seeing, touching, or smelling, without altering the substance.

Is color considered a physical property? Yes, color is a physical property because it can be observed visually without changing the substance.

What determines whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid? Density determines whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid.

What is density? Density is a physical property that measures how much mass is contained in a given volume.

Is mass a physical property? Yes, mass is a physical property that refers to the amount of matter in an object.