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What is a physical property? A physical property is a measurable attribute that describes the state of a chemical compound without changing its chemical structure. How can physical properties be observed? Physical properties can be observed through your senses, such as seeing, touching, or smelling, without altering the substance. Is color considered a physical property? Yes, color is a physical property because it can be observed visually without changing the substance. What determines whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid? Density determines whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid. What is density? Density is a physical property that measures how much mass is contained in a given volume. Is mass a physical property? Yes, mass is a physical property that refers to the amount of matter in an object. What does volume represent in physical properties? Volume represents the space that an object occupies. What is the boiling point? Boiling point is the temperature at which a substance changes from liquid to gas. What is the freezing point? Freezing point is the temperature at which a substance changes from liquid to solid. What is the melting point? Melting point is the temperature at which a substance changes from solid to liquid. What does hardness measure? Hardness measures the resistance of a material to deformation or penetration. Is softness a physical property? Yes, softness is a physical property and is the opposite of hardness, indicating how easily a material can be broken or deformed. Can physical properties be measured without changing the substance? Yes, physical properties can be measured without altering the chemical structure of the substance. What is an example of a very hard material found in nature? Diamond is an example of one of the hardest natural materials. How can you identify a physical property? If you can observe an attribute with your senses without changing the substance, it is a physical property.
Physical Properties quiz
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