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Physical Properties quiz

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  • What is a physical property?
    A physical property is a measurable attribute that describes the state of a chemical compound without changing its chemical structure.
  • How can physical properties be observed?
    Physical properties can be observed through your senses, such as seeing, touching, or smelling, without altering the substance.
  • Is color considered a physical property?
    Yes, color is a physical property because it can be observed visually without changing the substance.
  • What determines whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid?
    Density determines whether an object sinks or floats in a liquid.
  • What is density?
    Density is a physical property that measures how much mass is contained in a given volume.
  • Is mass a physical property?
    Yes, mass is a physical property that refers to the amount of matter in an object.
  • What does volume represent in physical properties?
    Volume represents the space that an object occupies.
  • What is the boiling point?
    Boiling point is the temperature at which a substance changes from liquid to gas.
  • What is the freezing point?
    Freezing point is the temperature at which a substance changes from liquid to solid.
  • What is the melting point?
    Melting point is the temperature at which a substance changes from solid to liquid.
  • What does hardness measure?
    Hardness measures the resistance of a material to deformation or penetration.
  • Is softness a physical property?
    Yes, softness is a physical property and is the opposite of hardness, indicating how easily a material can be broken or deformed.
  • Can physical properties be measured without changing the substance?
    Yes, physical properties can be measured without altering the chemical structure of the substance.
  • What is an example of a very hard material found in nature?
    Diamond is an example of one of the hardest natural materials.
  • How can you identify a physical property?
    If you can observe an attribute with your senses without changing the substance, it is a physical property.