Polyatomic Ion A group of covalently bonded atoms from different elements carrying an overall charge, acting as a single charged unit.

Oxyanion A negatively charged polyatomic ion containing oxygen, often with a nonmetal as the central atom.

Trioxide A polyatomic ion structure containing three oxygen atoms, typically ending with the suffix 'ate' in its name.

Tetraoxide A polyatomic ion structure containing four oxygen atoms, commonly found in ions like sulfate and phosphate.

Halogenoxyanion A polyatomic ion containing a halogen and oxygen, with naming based on the number of oxygens and specific prefixes or suffixes.

Charge Pattern A predictable sequence of negative charges for trioxides and tetraoxides, determined by periodic table groupings.