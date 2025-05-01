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Redox Reactions definitions

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  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between reactants, resulting in changes to their charges.
  • Oxidation
    A process where a substance loses electrons, leading to an increase in its oxidation number and a more positive charge.
  • Reduction
    A process where a substance gains electrons, causing its oxidation number to decrease and its charge to become more negative.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of negatively charged particles from one reactant to another, central to redox processes.
  • Oxidation Number
    A value representing the charge of an atom after electron loss or gain, used to track electron movement in reactions.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    The element or compound that causes another to lose electrons and is itself reduced during the reaction.
  • Reducing Agent
    The element or compound that causes another to gain electrons and is itself oxidized during the reaction.
  • LEO
    A mnemonic for 'Lose Electrons Oxidation,' helping recall that electron loss means oxidation.
  • GER
    A mnemonic for 'Gain Electrons Reduction,' aiding memory that electron gain means reduction.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of a substance, which becomes more positive with electron loss and more negative with electron gain.
  • Reactant
    A starting substance in a chemical process that undergoes electron transfer during a redox event.
  • Substance
    A general term for any element or compound participating in electron exchange during a redox process.