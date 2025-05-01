Redox Reaction A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between reactants, resulting in changes to their charges.

Oxidation A process where a substance loses electrons, leading to an increase in its oxidation number and a more positive charge.

Reduction A process where a substance gains electrons, causing its oxidation number to decrease and its charge to become more negative.

Electron Transfer The movement of negatively charged particles from one reactant to another, central to redox processes.

Oxidation Number A value representing the charge of an atom after electron loss or gain, used to track electron movement in reactions.

Oxidizing Agent The element or compound that causes another to lose electrons and is itself reduced during the reaction.