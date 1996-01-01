Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Redox Reactions (oxidation-reduction reactions) involve transference of an electron(s) between reactants.
Redox Reactions
To remember the difference between oxidation and reduction just learn:LEO the lion goes GER
Redox Reactions
Oxidizing Agent is reduced and in turn oxidizes another element/compound.
Reducing Agent is oxidized and in turn reduces another element/compound.
Redox Reactions Example 1
Which element is being reduced in the following reaction?
Cr2O72- + 3 HNO2 + 5 H+ → 2 Cr3+ + 3NO3- + 4 H2O
Identify the oxidizing agent and reducing agent from the following redox reaction.
Ba (s) + Cl2 (g) → BaCl2 (aq)
Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in the following reaction?
Hg (aq) + HgCl2 (aq) → Hg2Cl2
Which of the following represents an oxidation-reduction reaction?
I. PCl3 (aq) + Cl2 (g) → PCl5 (aq)
II. 2 AgNO3 (aq) + Cu (s) → Cu(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 Ag (s)
III. CO2 (g) + 2 LiOH (aq) → Li2CO3 (aq) + H2O (l)
IV. FeCl2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Fe(OH)2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq)