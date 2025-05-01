What does 'LEO' stand for in redox reactions? 'LEO' stands for 'Lose Electrons Oxidation,' meaning a substance loses electrons and becomes more positively charged.

What does 'GER' stand for in redox reactions? 'GER' stands for 'Gain Electrons Reduction,' meaning a substance gains electrons and becomes more negatively charged.

What happens to the oxidation number when a substance is oxidized? The oxidation number increases when a substance is oxidized.

What happens to the oxidation number when a substance is reduced? The oxidation number decreases when a substance is reduced.

How does losing electrons affect the charge of a substance? Losing electrons makes a substance more positively charged.

How does gaining electrons affect the charge of a substance? Gaining electrons makes a substance more negatively charged.