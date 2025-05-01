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Scientific Notation A method for expressing very large or small numbers using a coefficient, a base of 10, and an exponent. Coefficient A value between 1 and 10 that represents the significant digits in a scientific notation expression. Base A constant value of 10 used as the foundation for the exponent in scientific notation. Exponent A whole number indicating how many decimal places the coefficient is shifted in scientific notation. Standard Notation The conventional way of writing numbers without exponents or special formatting. Decimal Point A symbol used to separate the whole number part from the fractional part in a number. Power Another term for the exponent, showing how many times the base multiplies itself. Negative Exponent A value that indicates the decimal point in the coefficient moves to the left, making the number smaller. Positive Exponent A value that indicates the decimal point in the coefficient moves to the right, making the number larger. Whole Number A non-fractional, non-decimal integer required for the exponent in scientific notation. Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, especially important in scientific notation. Conversion The process of changing a number between standard and scientific notation by adjusting the decimal and exponent. Large Number A value that is inconvenient to write in standard notation and is simplified using scientific notation. Small Number A value close to zero that is more manageable when expressed in scientific notation.
Scientific Notation definitions
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