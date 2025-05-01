Scientific Notation A method for expressing very large or small numbers using a coefficient, a base of 10, and an exponent.

Coefficient A value between 1 and 10 that represents the significant digits in a scientific notation expression.

Base A constant value of 10 used as the foundation for the exponent in scientific notation.

Exponent A whole number indicating how many decimal places the coefficient is shifted in scientific notation.

Standard Notation The conventional way of writing numbers without exponents or special formatting.

Decimal Point A symbol used to separate the whole number part from the fractional part in a number.