GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is used to turn small or large inconvenient numbers into manageable ones. 

Interpreting Scientific Notation

Scientific Notation

Scientific Notation Example 1

Scientific Notation

Problem

Convert the following scientific notation values into standard notation.

a) 1.25 x 10-4

b) 3.20 x 10-9

c) 1.6100 x 104

Scientific Notation

Problem

Convert the following standard notation values into scientific notation.

a) 377,000

b) 0.000101

c) 707.82

