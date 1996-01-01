Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Scientific notation is used to turn small or large inconvenient numbers into manageable ones.
Scientific Notation
Convert the following scientific notation values into standard notation.
a) 1.25 x 10-4
b) 3.20 x 10-9
c) 1.6100 x 104
Convert the following standard notation values into scientific notation.
a) 377,000
b) 0.000101
c) 707.82