Solubility A chemical property describing the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a solvent, often expressed as concentration or molarity.

Solubility Product Constant An equilibrium constant, symbolized as Ksp, indicating the extent to which an ionic solid dissolves in a solvent.

Ksp A value representing the product of ion concentrations at equilibrium for a sparingly soluble ionic compound.

Ionic Solid A compound composed of positive and negative ions arranged in a lattice, which can dissociate into ions in solution.

Equilibrium Expression A mathematical ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, omitting solids and liquids.

Molarity A unit of concentration defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, denoted by a capital M.