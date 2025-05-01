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Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) definitions

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  • Solubility
    A chemical property describing the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a solvent, often expressed as concentration or molarity.
  • Solubility Product Constant
    An equilibrium constant, symbolized as Ksp, indicating the extent to which an ionic solid dissolves in a solvent.
  • Ksp
    A value representing the product of ion concentrations at equilibrium for a sparingly soluble ionic compound.
  • Ionic Solid
    A compound composed of positive and negative ions arranged in a lattice, which can dissociate into ions in solution.
  • Equilibrium Expression
    A mathematical ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, omitting solids and liquids.
  • Molarity
    A unit of concentration defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, denoted by a capital M.
  • Dissolution
    The process where an ionic solid separates into its constituent ions when placed in a solvent.
  • Coefficient
    A number in a chemical equation indicating the quantity of ions or molecules, which becomes an exponent in equilibrium expressions.
  • Aqueous Ion
    A charged particle resulting from the dissociation of an ionic solid, present in solution surrounded by solvent molecules.
  • Equilibrium Equation
    A balanced chemical equation showing the reversible dissociation of an ionic solid into its ions in solution.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a value that reflect the precision of a measurement, important for reporting calculated results.
  • Solubility Value
    A numerical measure, often in molarity, representing how much of an ionic solid dissolves in a solvent at equilibrium.
  • Product
    A species formed on the right side of a chemical equation, typically ions in the context of Ksp calculations.
  • Reactant
    A starting substance in a chemical equation, often the undissolved ionic solid in Ksp problems.
  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical formula derived from the equilibrium equation, used to solve for Ksp or solubility.