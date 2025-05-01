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Solubility A chemical property describing the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a solvent, often expressed as concentration or molarity. Solubility Product Constant An equilibrium constant, symbolized as Ksp, indicating the extent to which an ionic solid dissolves in a solvent. Ksp A value representing the product of ion concentrations at equilibrium for a sparingly soluble ionic compound. Ionic Solid A compound composed of positive and negative ions arranged in a lattice, which can dissociate into ions in solution. Equilibrium Expression A mathematical ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, omitting solids and liquids. Molarity A unit of concentration defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, denoted by a capital M. Dissolution The process where an ionic solid separates into its constituent ions when placed in a solvent. Coefficient A number in a chemical equation indicating the quantity of ions or molecules, which becomes an exponent in equilibrium expressions. Aqueous Ion A charged particle resulting from the dissociation of an ionic solid, present in solution surrounded by solvent molecules. Equilibrium Equation A balanced chemical equation showing the reversible dissociation of an ionic solid into its ions in solution. Significant Figures Digits in a value that reflect the precision of a measurement, important for reporting calculated results. Solubility Value A numerical measure, often in molarity, representing how much of an ionic solid dissolves in a solvent at equilibrium. Product A species formed on the right side of a chemical equation, typically ions in the context of Ksp calculations. Reactant A starting substance in a chemical equation, often the undissolved ionic solid in Ksp problems. Algebraic Expression A mathematical formula derived from the equilibrium equation, used to solve for Ksp or solubility.
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) definitions
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Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
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