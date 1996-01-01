Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) is associated with any ionic compound, which measures how soluble the compound will be in a solvent.

Ksp

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 1

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Example 1

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Example 2

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 3

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 4

Problem

Determine the equilibrium expression of the barium nitride solid.

Manganese (V) hydroxide has a measured solubility of 3.4×10–5 M at 25ºC. Calculate its Ksp value.

The Ksp value for strontium fluoride, SrF2, is 7.9×10–10 at 25ºC. Calculate its solubility in g/L.

