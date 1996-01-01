Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) is associated with any ionic compound, which measures how soluble the compound will be in a solvent.
Determine the equilibrium expression of the barium nitride solid.
Manganese (V) hydroxide has a measured solubility of 3.4×10–5 M at 25ºC. Calculate its Ksp value.
The Ksp value for strontium fluoride, SrF2, is 7.9×10–10 at 25ºC. Calculate its solubility in g/L.