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What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) represent? Ksp is the equilibrium constant that measures the solubility of ionic solids in a solvent; higher Ksp means greater solubility. How does the value of Ksp relate to the solubility of an ionic solid? A higher Ksp value indicates the ionic solid is more soluble, while a lower Ksp means it is less soluble. What are the two competing processes when an ionic solid is placed in a solvent? The two processes are dissolution (solid breaking into ions) and reformation (ions recombining to form the solid). How do you write the equilibrium equation for the dissolution of an ionic solid? Break the solid into its constituent ions, showing each ion as aqueous in the equation. What is ignored in the equilibrium expression for Ksp? Solids and liquids are ignored in the equilibrium expression; only aqueous ions are included. How do you set up the Ksp expression for a generic ionic solid AB2? Ksp = [A^2+][B^-]^2, where the concentrations are raised to the power of their coefficients. What is the first step in calculating Ksp from solubility? Write the equilibrium equation by breaking the solid into its aqueous ions. How do you relate the coefficients in the equilibrium equation to ion concentrations? Multiply the solubility (x) by the coefficient for each ion to get its concentration. In the example of Ag3PO4, what is the Ksp expression? Ksp = [Ag^+]^3[PO4^3-], with [Ag^+] = 3x and [PO4^3-] = x. How do you solve for Ksp once you have the ion concentrations in terms of x? Substitute the solubility value for x and calculate the Ksp using the algebraic expression. What is the calculated Ksp for Ag3PO4 with a solubility of 1.8 × 10^-18 M? Ksp = 2.8 × 10^-70, using the expression 27x^4 and substituting the solubility value. How do you find the solubility of an ionic solid if Ksp is known? Set up the equilibrium equation and Ksp expression, then solve for the solubility variable x. What is the Ksp expression for SrF2? Ksp = [Sr^2+][F^-]^2, with [Sr^2+] = x and [F^-] = 2x. How do you solve for x (solubility) in the SrF2 example with Ksp = 7.9 × 10^-10? Set up the equation 7.9 × 10^-10 = 4x^3, then solve for x by dividing by 4 and taking the cube root. What is the final solubility in molarity for SrF2 with Ksp = 7.9 × 10^-10? The solubility is 5.8 × 10^-4 M, found by solving x^3 = 1.975 × 10^-10 and taking the cube root.
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) quiz
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Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
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