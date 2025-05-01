What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) represent? Ksp is the equilibrium constant that measures the solubility of ionic solids in a solvent; higher Ksp means greater solubility.

How does the value of Ksp relate to the solubility of an ionic solid? A higher Ksp value indicates the ionic solid is more soluble, while a lower Ksp means it is less soluble.

What are the two competing processes when an ionic solid is placed in a solvent? The two processes are dissolution (solid breaking into ions) and reformation (ions recombining to form the solid).

How do you write the equilibrium equation for the dissolution of an ionic solid? Break the solid into its constituent ions, showing each ion as aqueous in the equation.

What is ignored in the equilibrium expression for Ksp? Solids and liquids are ignored in the equilibrium expression; only aqueous ions are included.

How do you set up the Ksp expression for a generic ionic solid AB2? Ksp = [A^2+][B^-]^2, where the concentrations are raised to the power of their coefficients.