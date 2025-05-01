STP A reference condition for gases, defined by a temperature of 273.15 Kelvin and a pressure of 1 atmosphere.

Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, used in gas calculations to avoid negative values and ensure consistency.

Atmosphere A unit of pressure commonly used in chemistry, equivalent to the standard pressure at sea level.

Standard Molar Volume The space occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, numerically equal to 22.4 liters.

Ideal Gas A theoretical gas whose particles occupy negligible space and have no interactions, simplifying calculations.

Gas Constant A proportionality factor, symbolized as R, used in equations relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles.