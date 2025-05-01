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Standard Temperature and Pressure definitions

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  • STP
    A reference condition for gases, defined by a temperature of 273.15 Kelvin and a pressure of 1 atmosphere.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit for temperature, used in gas calculations to avoid negative values and ensure consistency.
  • Atmosphere
    A unit of pressure commonly used in chemistry, equivalent to the standard pressure at sea level.
  • Standard Molar Volume
    The space occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, numerically equal to 22.4 liters.
  • Ideal Gas
    A theoretical gas whose particles occupy negligible space and have no interactions, simplifying calculations.
  • Gas Constant
    A proportionality factor, symbolized as R, used in equations relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles.
  • Mole
    A counting unit in chemistry representing Avogadro's number of particles, often used for gas quantities.
  • Conversion Factor
    A numerical ratio, such as 1 mole equals 22.4 liters at STP, used to switch between units in calculations.
  • Volume
    The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance, measured in liters for gases.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted per unit area by gas particles colliding with container walls, measured in atmospheres at STP.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles, influencing gas behavior and measured in Kelvin for calculations.
  • Liter
    A metric unit of volume commonly used to express the amount of space a gas occupies.