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STP A reference condition for gases, defined by a temperature of 273.15 Kelvin and a pressure of 1 atmosphere. Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, used in gas calculations to avoid negative values and ensure consistency. Atmosphere A unit of pressure commonly used in chemistry, equivalent to the standard pressure at sea level. Standard Molar Volume The space occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, numerically equal to 22.4 liters. Ideal Gas A theoretical gas whose particles occupy negligible space and have no interactions, simplifying calculations. Gas Constant A proportionality factor, symbolized as R, used in equations relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles. Mole A counting unit in chemistry representing Avogadro's number of particles, often used for gas quantities. Conversion Factor A numerical ratio, such as 1 mole equals 22.4 liters at STP, used to switch between units in calculations. Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance, measured in liters for gases. Pressure The force exerted per unit area by gas particles colliding with container walls, measured in atmospheres at STP. Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles, influencing gas behavior and measured in Kelvin for calculations. Liter A metric unit of volume commonly used to express the amount of space a gas occupies.
Standard Temperature and Pressure definitions
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