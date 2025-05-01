Skip to main content
Back

Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does STP stand for in chemistry?
    STP stands for Standard Temperature and Pressure.
  • What is the standard temperature in Kelvin at STP?
    The standard temperature at STP is 273.15 Kelvin.
  • What is the standard temperature in Celsius at STP?
    The standard temperature at STP is 0 degrees Celsius.
  • What is the standard pressure at STP?
    The standard pressure at STP is 1 atmosphere.
  • Which temperature unit is typically used in gas calculations at STP?
    Kelvin is typically used for temperature in gas calculations at STP.
  • What is the standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?
    The standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP is 22.4 liters.
  • How many moles of gas does the standard molar volume at STP refer to?
    The standard molar volume at STP refers to 1 mole of gas.
  • What formula is used to calculate the volume of a gas at STP?
    The formula is Volume = moles × (R × T) / P.
  • What does the gas constant 'R' represent in the volume formula?
    R is the gas constant used in the ideal gas law equation.
  • What is the conversion factor between moles and volume for an ideal gas at STP?
    At STP, 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters.
  • Why do we use Kelvin instead of Celsius in gas law calculations?
    Kelvin is used because gas laws require absolute temperature measurements.
  • What happens to the units in the formula Volume = moles × (R × T) / P at STP?
    The units for moles, Kelvin, and atmospheres cancel out, leaving volume in liters.
  • How does the standard molar volume help in gas calculations at STP?
    It provides a direct conversion between moles and volume for ideal gases.
  • If you have 2 moles of an ideal gas at STP, what volume will it occupy?
    It will occupy 44.8 liters, since 1 mole occupies 22.4 liters.
  • What is the significance of the standard molar volume in chemistry?
    It allows chemists to easily convert between the amount of gas (in moles) and its volume at STP.