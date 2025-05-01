What does STP stand for in chemistry? STP stands for Standard Temperature and Pressure.

What is the standard temperature in Kelvin at STP? The standard temperature at STP is 273.15 Kelvin.

What is the standard temperature in Celsius at STP? The standard temperature at STP is 0 degrees Celsius.

What is the standard pressure at STP? The standard pressure at STP is 1 atmosphere.

Which temperature unit is typically used in gas calculations at STP? Kelvin is typically used for temperature in gas calculations at STP.

What is the standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP? The standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP is 22.4 liters.