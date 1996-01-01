Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Gases, Liquids and Solids

Standard Temperature and Pressure

In order to accurately study the effect that changes in pressure, temperature and moles have on volume, chemists will often run their experiments under Standard Temperature and Pressure conditions

Standard Temperature and Pressure

Standard Temperature and Pressure Example 1

Standard Temperature and Pressure

Standard Temperature and Pressure Example 2

5
Problem

A sample of dichloromethane gas (CH2Cl2) occupies 32.6 L at 310 K and 5.30 atm. Determine its volume at STP?

6
Problem

Which gas sample has the greatest volume at STP?

7
Problem

Nitrogen and hydrogen combine to form ammonia via the following reaction:


                      1 N2 (s)  +  3 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)


What mass of nitrogen is required to completely react with 800.0 mL Hat STP?

