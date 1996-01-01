Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
In order to accurately study the effect that changes in pressure, temperature and moles have on volume, chemists will often run their experiments under Standard Temperature and Pressure conditions.
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Standard Temperature and Pressure Example 1
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Standard Temperature and Pressure Example 2
A sample of dichloromethane gas (CH2Cl2) occupies 32.6 L at 310 K and 5.30 atm. Determine its volume at STP?
Which gas sample has the greatest volume at STP?
Nitrogen and hydrogen combine to form ammonia via the following reaction:
1 N2 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
What mass of nitrogen is required to completely react with 800.0 mL H2 at STP?