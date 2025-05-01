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Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) definitions

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  • Strong Acid
    A substance that completely dissociates in water, providing a high concentration of hydrogen ions for neutralization.
  • Strong Base
    A compound that fully dissociates in solution, yielding a high concentration of hydroxide ions for neutralization.
  • Neutralization
    A chemical process where equivalent moles of acid and base react to form water and a salt.
  • Stoichiometry
    A method for calculating quantities in chemical reactions using balanced equations and mole relationships.
  • Titration
    A laboratory technique for determining the unknown concentration of an acid or base using a controlled reaction.
  • Molarity
    A measure of solution concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Volume
    The amount of space a substance occupies, often measured in liters during solution calculations.
  • Mole
    A unit representing 6.022 x 10²³ particles, used to count entities in chemical reactions.
  • Balanced Equation
    A chemical statement showing equal numbers of each atom on both sides, used for stoichiometric calculations.
  • Coefficient
    A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of each substance involved in the reaction.
  • Stoichiometric Chart
    A visual tool for tracking conversions between quantities like molarity, volume, and moles in reactions.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A common strong acid, often used in titrations, known for complete dissociation in water.
  • Barium Hydroxide
    A strong base that fully dissociates in solution, frequently used in titration examples.
  • Barium Chloride
    A salt produced from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and barium hydroxide during neutralization.
  • Water
    A neutral product formed when hydrogen ions from acids combine with hydroxide ions from bases.