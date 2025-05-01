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Strong Acid A substance that completely dissociates in water, providing a high concentration of hydrogen ions for neutralization. Strong Base A compound that fully dissociates in solution, yielding a high concentration of hydroxide ions for neutralization. Neutralization A chemical process where equivalent moles of acid and base react to form water and a salt. Stoichiometry A method for calculating quantities in chemical reactions using balanced equations and mole relationships. Titration A laboratory technique for determining the unknown concentration of an acid or base using a controlled reaction. Molarity A measure of solution concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution. Volume The amount of space a substance occupies, often measured in liters during solution calculations. Mole A unit representing 6.022 x 10²³ particles, used to count entities in chemical reactions. Balanced Equation A chemical statement showing equal numbers of each atom on both sides, used for stoichiometric calculations. Coefficient A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of each substance involved in the reaction. Stoichiometric Chart A visual tool for tracking conversions between quantities like molarity, volume, and moles in reactions. Hydrochloric Acid A common strong acid, often used in titrations, known for complete dissociation in water. Barium Hydroxide A strong base that fully dissociates in solution, frequently used in titration examples. Barium Chloride A salt produced from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and barium hydroxide during neutralization. Water A neutral product formed when hydrogen ions from acids combine with hydroxide ions from bases.
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) definitions
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