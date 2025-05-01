Strong Acid A substance that completely dissociates in water, providing a high concentration of hydrogen ions for neutralization.

Strong Base A compound that fully dissociates in solution, yielding a high concentration of hydroxide ions for neutralization.

Neutralization A chemical process where equivalent moles of acid and base react to form water and a salt.

Stoichiometry A method for calculating quantities in chemical reactions using balanced equations and mole relationships.

Titration A laboratory technique for determining the unknown concentration of an acid or base using a controlled reaction.

Molarity A measure of solution concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.