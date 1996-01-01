Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)

Strong Acid-Base Titrations deal with stoichiometric calculations of chemical reactions involving neutralization between strong acids and bases.

Strong Acid Strong Base Titration

1

concept

Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

example

Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Example 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

How many grams of HNO3 are required to completely neutralize 110.0 mL of 0.770 M LiOH?

5
Problem

Vinegar is a solution of acetic acid, CH3COOH, dissolved in water. A 5.54 g sample of vinegar was neutralized by 30.10 mL of 0.100 M NaOH. What is the mass percent of acetic acid in the vinegar?

6
Problem

What is the molar mass of a 0.350 g sample of a HA acid if it requires 50.0 mL of 0.440 M Sr(OH)2 to completely neutralize it? A is used as a place holder for the unknown nonmetal of the acid.

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.