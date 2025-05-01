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Alkyl Group A fragment derived from an alkane by removing a hydrogen atom, often serving as a branch in larger organic molecules. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms, serving as the parent structure for alkyl groups. Methyl A one-carbon branch derived from methane, commonly represented as CH3– in organic structures. Ethyl A two-carbon branch derived from ethane, represented as CH3CH2– and frequently found in organic compounds. Propyl A three-carbon straight-chain branch, attached at an end carbon, derived from propane. Isopropyl A three-carbon branch attached at the middle carbon, creating a Y-shaped structure, derived from propane. Butyl A four-carbon straight-chain branch, attached at an end carbon, derived from butane. Sec-butyl A four-carbon branch attached at a secondary carbon, meaning the connection is at a carbon bonded to two other carbons. Isobutyl A four-carbon branch with a branching point, where three carbons form a chain and one branches off the middle. Tert-butyl A four-carbon branch where a central carbon is connected to three other carbons, forming a compact, cross-shaped structure. Pentyl A five-carbon straight-chain branch derived from pentane, often used as a substituent in organic molecules. Hexyl A six-carbon straight-chain branch derived from hexane, serving as a substituent in larger compounds. Structural Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but with different connectivity of atoms, leading to distinct structures. Secondary Carbon A carbon atom bonded to two other carbons, often serving as the attachment point in sec-butyl groups. Tertiary Carbon A carbon atom bonded to three other carbons, characteristic of the central atom in tert-butyl groups.
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