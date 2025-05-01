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The Alkyl Groups definitions

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  • Alkyl Group
    A fragment derived from an alkane by removing a hydrogen atom, often serving as a branch in larger organic molecules.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms, serving as the parent structure for alkyl groups.
  • Methyl
    A one-carbon branch derived from methane, commonly represented as CH3– in organic structures.
  • Ethyl
    A two-carbon branch derived from ethane, represented as CH3CH2– and frequently found in organic compounds.
  • Propyl
    A three-carbon straight-chain branch, attached at an end carbon, derived from propane.
  • Isopropyl
    A three-carbon branch attached at the middle carbon, creating a Y-shaped structure, derived from propane.
  • Butyl
    A four-carbon straight-chain branch, attached at an end carbon, derived from butane.
  • Sec-butyl
    A four-carbon branch attached at a secondary carbon, meaning the connection is at a carbon bonded to two other carbons.
  • Isobutyl
    A four-carbon branch with a branching point, where three carbons form a chain and one branches off the middle.
  • Tert-butyl
    A four-carbon branch where a central carbon is connected to three other carbons, forming a compact, cross-shaped structure.
  • Pentyl
    A five-carbon straight-chain branch derived from pentane, often used as a substituent in organic molecules.
  • Hexyl
    A six-carbon straight-chain branch derived from hexane, serving as a substituent in larger compounds.
  • Structural Isomer
    A compound with the same molecular formula as another but with different connectivity of atoms, leading to distinct structures.
  • Secondary Carbon
    A carbon atom bonded to two other carbons, often serving as the attachment point in sec-butyl groups.
  • Tertiary Carbon
    A carbon atom bonded to three other carbons, characteristic of the central atom in tert-butyl groups.