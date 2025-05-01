Alkyl Group A fragment derived from an alkane by removing a hydrogen atom, often serving as a branch in larger organic molecules.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms, serving as the parent structure for alkyl groups.

Methyl A one-carbon branch derived from methane, commonly represented as CH3– in organic structures.

Ethyl A two-carbon branch derived from ethane, represented as CH3CH2– and frequently found in organic compounds.

Propyl A three-carbon straight-chain branch, attached at an end carbon, derived from propane.

Isopropyl A three-carbon branch attached at the middle carbon, creating a Y-shaped structure, derived from propane.