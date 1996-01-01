12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
The Alkyl Groups
- Draw both condensed and line structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names and label each carbon as pr...
- Draw and name alkanes that meet the following descriptions:A 5-carbon alkane with a tertiary carbon atom
- Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes: <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes: <IMAGE>
- Give an example of a compound that meets the following descriptions:A cycloalkane with three substituents