What two molecules combine to form citrate in the first step of the Citric Acid Cycle? Acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate combine to form citrate, catalyzed by citrate synthase.

Which enzyme catalyzes the isomerization of citrate to isocitrate in the Citric Acid Cycle? Aconitase catalyzes the isomerization of citrate to isocitrate.

What is produced during the oxidation and decarboxylation of isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate? One NADH and one CO2 are produced during this reaction, catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase.

Which enzyme is responsible for converting alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA? Alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA.

What high-energy molecule is generated by the hydrolysis of succinyl CoA in the Citric Acid Cycle? GTP is generated, which can be used to produce ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.

Which enzyme catalyzes the oxidation of succinate to fumarate, and what electron carrier is reduced? Succinate dehydrogenase catalyzes this reaction, reducing FAD to FADH2.