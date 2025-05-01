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What two molecules combine to form citrate in the first step of the Citric Acid Cycle? Acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate combine to form citrate, catalyzed by citrate synthase. Which enzyme catalyzes the isomerization of citrate to isocitrate in the Citric Acid Cycle? Aconitase catalyzes the isomerization of citrate to isocitrate. What is produced during the oxidation and decarboxylation of isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate? One NADH and one CO2 are produced during this reaction, catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase. Which enzyme is responsible for converting alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA? Alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA. What high-energy molecule is generated by the hydrolysis of succinyl CoA in the Citric Acid Cycle? GTP is generated, which can be used to produce ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation. Which enzyme catalyzes the oxidation of succinate to fumarate, and what electron carrier is reduced? Succinate dehydrogenase catalyzes this reaction, reducing FAD to FADH2. What type of reaction converts fumarate to malate, and which enzyme is involved? Hydration converts fumarate to malate, catalyzed by fumarate hydratase (fumarase). What is the final step of the Citric Acid Cycle, and what is produced? Malate is oxidized to oxaloacetate, producing one NADH, catalyzed by malate dehydrogenase. How many oxidation reactions occur in one turn of the Citric Acid Cycle, and what do they produce? There are four oxidation reactions, producing NADH and FADH2. How many molecules of CO2 are released per turn of the Citric Acid Cycle? Two molecules of CO2 are released per turn, during reactions 3 and 4. What mnemonic helps remember the sequence of intermediates in the Citric Acid Cycle? 'Oxford, city, ice crates, kegs, and such contain succulent foamy milk' helps recall the order of intermediates. Which reactions in the Citric Acid Cycle produce NADH? Reactions 3, 4, and 8 produce NADH. What is the role of dehydrogenase enzymes in the Citric Acid Cycle? Dehydrogenases catalyze oxidation reactions, facilitating the transfer of electrons to NAD+ or FAD. How many times does the Citric Acid Cycle turn for each glucose molecule, and why? It turns twice per glucose molecule because each glucose yields two acetyl CoA molecules. What are the three main high-energy molecules produced by the Citric Acid Cycle? The cycle produces NADH, FADH2, and ATP (or GTP).
The Citric Acid Cycle quiz
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