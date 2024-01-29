The Citric Acid Cycle - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Which enzyme oxidizes α-ketoglutarate in step 4 of the citric acid cycle?
isocitrate dehydrogenase
α-ketoglutarate oxidase
succinyl CoA synthase
α-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase
Which two steps of the citric acid cycle produce CO2?
1 and 3
3 and 4
2 and 4
2 and 3
Which one of the following enzymes catalyzes the addition of water to the C=C bond in fumarate?
Fumarate reductase
Malate synthase
Fumarase (Fumarate hydratase)
Malate dehydrogenase
How many final high-energy molecules are produced in phase C of the citric acid cycle?
2
4
1
3
Complete the following net equation for one turn of the citric acid cycle.
Acetyl CoA + __H2O + 3 NAD+ + FAD + GDP + ____ ⭢ CoA + ___NADH + ___H+ + FADH2 + GTP + ___CO2
2 H2O; ATP ; 3 NADH; 3 H+; 1 CO2
3 H2O; Pi ; 3 NADH; 3 H+; 1 CO2
2 H2O; ATP ; 3 NADH; 3 H+; 2 CO2
1 H2O; Pi ; 3 NADH; 3 H+; 2 CO2
Which reaction of the citric acid cycle produces ATP directly?
Reaction 3
Reaction 5
Reaction 4
Reaction 6
Reaction 8
None of these
Write the name for the substrate, enzyme, and product of reaction 6 of the citric acid cycle.
Succinyl CoA, succinyl CoA synthase, succinate
Succinate, succinate dehydrogenase, and fumarate
Succinyl CoA, succinate dehydrogenase, and fumarate
Fumarate, fumarase, and malate
Identify the two reactions that involve oxidation and decarboxylation.
Reactions 1 and 5
Reactions 3 and 6
Reactions 6 and 8
Reactions 2 and 7
Reactions 3 and 4
Write the name of the substrate and the enzyme of reaction 8 of the citric acid cycle.
Oxalate, oxalate oxidase
Malate, malate dehydrogenase
Succinate, succinate dehydrogenase
Fumarate, fumarase
What is the name of the enzyme for the reaction that produces a GTP molecule in the citric acid cycle?
Succinyl CoA synthase
Succinate dehydrogenase
α-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase
Fumarate hydratase
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle produce NADH?
Reactions 1, 2, and 8
Reactions 2, 4, and 6
Reactions 2, 5, and 7
Reactions 3, 4, and 8
Reactions 3, 4, and 6