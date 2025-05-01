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Periodic Law Principle stating that electron arrangements in elements follow recurring patterns, influencing their chemical properties and configurations. Orbital Diagram Visual tool showing electron distribution in orbitals, indicating paired and unpaired electrons and their spins. Degenerate Orbitals Set of orbitals within a subshell that share the same energy level, filled according to specific rules. Hund's Rule Guideline stating that electrons occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing, maximizing unpaired electrons. Sublevel Division within an energy level, labeled s, p, d, or f, each with a specific number of orbitals and electron capacity. Aufbau Principle Rule dictating that electrons fill lower energy orbitals first before occupying higher energy ones. s Block Section of the periodic table corresponding to elements with electrons filling s orbitals, holding up to two electrons. p Block Periodic table region where electrons fill p orbitals, accommodating up to six electrons across three orbitals. d Block Area of the periodic table where electrons fill d orbitals, with a maximum of ten electrons in five orbitals. f Block Section representing elements with electrons entering f orbitals, which can hold up to fourteen electrons. Paired Electrons Two electrons occupying the same orbital with opposite spins, resulting in a stable configuration. Unpaired Electrons Single electrons in an orbital, contributing to magnetic properties and chemical reactivity. Electron Configuration Notation describing the distribution of electrons among orbitals and energy levels for an atom or ion. Spin Intrinsic property of electrons, with each electron in an orbital having opposite orientations, often depicted as up or down.
The Electron Configuration (Simplified) definitions
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The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
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