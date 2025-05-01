Periodic Law Principle stating that electron arrangements in elements follow recurring patterns, influencing their chemical properties and configurations.

Orbital Diagram Visual tool showing electron distribution in orbitals, indicating paired and unpaired electrons and their spins.

Degenerate Orbitals Set of orbitals within a subshell that share the same energy level, filled according to specific rules.

Hund's Rule Guideline stating that electrons occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing, maximizing unpaired electrons.

Sublevel Division within an energy level, labeled s, p, d, or f, each with a specific number of orbitals and electron capacity.

Aufbau Principle Rule dictating that electrons fill lower energy orbitals first before occupying higher energy ones.