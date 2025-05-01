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The Electron Configuration (Simplified) definitions

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  • Periodic Law
    Principle stating that electron arrangements in elements follow recurring patterns, influencing their chemical properties and configurations.
  • Orbital Diagram
    Visual tool showing electron distribution in orbitals, indicating paired and unpaired electrons and their spins.
  • Degenerate Orbitals
    Set of orbitals within a subshell that share the same energy level, filled according to specific rules.
  • Hund's Rule
    Guideline stating that electrons occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing, maximizing unpaired electrons.
  • Sublevel
    Division within an energy level, labeled s, p, d, or f, each with a specific number of orbitals and electron capacity.
  • Aufbau Principle
    Rule dictating that electrons fill lower energy orbitals first before occupying higher energy ones.
  • s Block
    Section of the periodic table corresponding to elements with electrons filling s orbitals, holding up to two electrons.
  • p Block
    Periodic table region where electrons fill p orbitals, accommodating up to six electrons across three orbitals.
  • d Block
    Area of the periodic table where electrons fill d orbitals, with a maximum of ten electrons in five orbitals.
  • f Block
    Section representing elements with electrons entering f orbitals, which can hold up to fourteen electrons.
  • Paired Electrons
    Two electrons occupying the same orbital with opposite spins, resulting in a stable configuration.
  • Unpaired Electrons
    Single electrons in an orbital, contributing to magnetic properties and chemical reactivity.
  • Electron Configuration
    Notation describing the distribution of electrons among orbitals and energy levels for an atom or ion.
  • Spin
    Intrinsic property of electrons, with each electron in an orbital having opposite orientations, often depicted as up or down.