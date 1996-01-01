Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

The Electron Configuration (Simplified)

Next Topic

The electron configuration of an element is the distribution of its electrons within atomic orbitals.

The Electron Configuration

1

concept

The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Example 1

clock
50s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Which electron configuration represents a violation of Hund’s Rule? 

4

concept

The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 3

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
6

example

The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Example 2

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle? 

8
Problem

Identify the element with the given electron orbital diagram. 

9
Problem

Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:

Sulfur   (Z = 16)

10
Problem

Write the ground state electron configuration for the following element:

Magnesium   (Z = 12)  

11

concept

The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 4

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
12

example

The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Example 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
13
Problem

Which of the following atoms has no unpaired electrons?

14
Problem

Which of the following atoms has the most unpaired electrons?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.