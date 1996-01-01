Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The electron configuration of an element is the distribution of its electrons within atomic orbitals.
Which electron configuration represents a violation of Hund’s Rule?
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle?
Identify the element with the given electron orbital diagram.
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Sulfur (Z = 16)
Write the ground state electron configuration for the following element:
Magnesium (Z = 12)
Which of the following atoms has no unpaired electrons?
Which of the following atoms has the most unpaired electrons?