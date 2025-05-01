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What is Hund's rule regarding the filling of degenerate orbitals? Hund's rule states that degenerate orbitals are first half-filled before being totally filled. How many electrons can the s sublevel hold? The s sublevel can hold a maximum of 2 electrons. How many orbitals are in the p sublevel, and how many electrons can it hold? The p sublevel has 3 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 6 electrons. What is the maximum number of electrons the d sublevel can accommodate? The d sublevel can hold up to 10 electrons. How many orbitals are in the f sublevel, and what is its electron capacity? The f sublevel has 7 orbitals and can hold up to 14 electrons. What principle guides the order in which electrons fill orbitals? The Aufbau principle guides electrons to fill lower energy orbitals before higher energy ones. What is the starting point for writing the ground state electron configuration of an element? The starting point is the 1s orbital. How does the periodic table help determine electron configurations? The periodic table is divided into s, p, d, and f blocks, each corresponding to different orbital types and electron capacities. Why does the d block in the periodic table 'drop down' by one number in electron configuration? The d block drops down by one because its orbitals are filled after the s orbital of the next higher energy level. What is the electron configuration for helium? Helium's electron configuration is 1s². How are electrons paired within an orbital? Electrons pair within an orbital with opposite spins, one up and one down. What defines an unpaired electron in an orbital diagram? An unpaired electron is when an orbital contains only one electron with its own spin. What is a paired electron in an orbital diagram? A paired electron is when an orbital contains two electrons with opposite spins. How can you identify an unpaired electron orbital diagram? If at least one orbital has a single electron, the diagram is considered an unpaired electron orbital diagram. What is the significance of paired and unpaired electrons in orbital diagrams? Paired and unpaired electrons affect the magnetic properties and chemical reactivity of atoms.
The Electron Configuration (Simplified) quiz
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