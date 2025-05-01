What is Hund's rule regarding the filling of degenerate orbitals? Hund's rule states that degenerate orbitals are first half-filled before being totally filled.

How many electrons can the s sublevel hold? The s sublevel can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

How many orbitals are in the p sublevel, and how many electrons can it hold? The p sublevel has 3 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 6 electrons.

What is the maximum number of electrons the d sublevel can accommodate? The d sublevel can hold up to 10 electrons.

How many orbitals are in the f sublevel, and what is its electron capacity? The f sublevel has 7 orbitals and can hold up to 14 electrons.

What principle guides the order in which electrons fill orbitals? The Aufbau principle guides electrons to fill lower energy orbitals before higher energy ones.