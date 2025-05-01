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Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, and temperature for gases under ideal conditions. Pressure A measure of force exerted by gas particles against the walls of a container, typically expressed in atmospheres. Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas, commonly measured in liters. Moles A unit representing the quantity of gas particles, used to relate the amount of substance in chemical calculations. Gas Constant A proportionality factor, symbolized as R, with values depending on the context of the calculation. Kelvin The absolute temperature scale used in gas law calculations, ensuring all values are positive. Atmosphere A standard unit for measuring pressure, often used in gas law equations. Joule A unit of energy, used when converting between different forms of the gas constant. Liters A metric unit for measuring the volume of gases in ideal gas law problems. Conversion Factor A numerical value used to change units, such as from liters times atmospheres to joules. Energy A property calculated using the gas constant value of 8.314, relevant in kinetic and thermodynamic contexts. Speed A physical quantity related to the motion of gas particles, requiring a specific value of the gas constant. Velocity A vector quantity describing the rate and direction of gas particle movement, linked to energy calculations.
The Ideal Gas Law definitions
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