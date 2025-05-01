Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, and temperature for gases under ideal conditions.

Pressure A measure of force exerted by gas particles against the walls of a container, typically expressed in atmospheres.

Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas, commonly measured in liters.

Moles A unit representing the quantity of gas particles, used to relate the amount of substance in chemical calculations.

Gas Constant A proportionality factor, symbolized as R, with values depending on the context of the calculation.

Kelvin The absolute temperature scale used in gas law calculations, ensuring all values are positive.