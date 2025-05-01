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The Ideal Gas Law definitions

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  • Ideal Gas Law
    A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, and temperature for gases under ideal conditions.
  • Pressure
    A measure of force exerted by gas particles against the walls of a container, typically expressed in atmospheres.
  • Volume
    The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas, commonly measured in liters.
  • Moles
    A unit representing the quantity of gas particles, used to relate the amount of substance in chemical calculations.
  • Gas Constant
    A proportionality factor, symbolized as R, with values depending on the context of the calculation.
  • Kelvin
    The absolute temperature scale used in gas law calculations, ensuring all values are positive.
  • Atmosphere
    A standard unit for measuring pressure, often used in gas law equations.
  • Joule
    A unit of energy, used when converting between different forms of the gas constant.
  • Liters
    A metric unit for measuring the volume of gases in ideal gas law problems.
  • Conversion Factor
    A numerical value used to change units, such as from liters times atmospheres to joules.
  • Energy
    A property calculated using the gas constant value of 8.314, relevant in kinetic and thermodynamic contexts.
  • Speed
    A physical quantity related to the motion of gas particles, requiring a specific value of the gas constant.
  • Velocity
    A vector quantity describing the rate and direction of gas particle movement, linked to energy calculations.