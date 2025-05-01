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The Ideal Gas Law quiz

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  • What is the formula for the ideal gas law?
    The formula is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.
  • In what units should pressure be measured when using the ideal gas law?
    Pressure should be measured in atmospheres (atm).
  • What unit is used for volume in the ideal gas law?
    Volume is measured in liters (L).
  • What does 'n' represent in the ideal gas law equation?
    'n' represents the number of moles of gas.
  • What is the value of the gas constant R when using the ideal gas law?
    R is 0.08206 when using the ideal gas law.
  • What unit must temperature be in for the ideal gas law?
    Temperature must be in Kelvins (K).
  • When do you use R = 8.314 in calculations?
    Use R = 8.314 when dealing with speed, velocity, or energy calculations.
  • What is the conversion factor between liters·atmospheres and joules?
    1 liter·atmosphere equals 101.325 joules.
  • Why do textbooks often use 8.314 for R instead of the more precise value?
    Textbooks use 8.314 for simplicity, even though the precise value is 8.3147295.
  • What happens to the units when you convert R from L·atm to J?
    Liters·atmospheres cancel out, leaving joules as the unit.
  • Why is it important to memorize the ideal gas law formula?
    Professors expect you to know it, and it is used in many calculations in the chapter.
  • What does the gas constant R represent in the ideal gas law?
    R is a proportionality constant that relates pressure, volume, moles, and temperature.
  • How do you know which value of R to use in a problem?
    Use 0.08206 for the ideal gas law and 8.314 for speed, velocity, or energy problems.
  • What is the significance of the purple box around the ideal gas law formula in the lesson?
    It indicates that the formula is important and should be memorized.
  • What is the simplified value of R in energy-related calculations?
    The simplified value is 8.314 J/(mol·K).