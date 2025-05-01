What is the formula for the ideal gas law? The formula is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.

In what units should pressure be measured when using the ideal gas law? Pressure should be measured in atmospheres (atm).

What unit is used for volume in the ideal gas law? Volume is measured in liters (L).

What does 'n' represent in the ideal gas law equation? 'n' represents the number of moles of gas.

What is the value of the gas constant R when using the ideal gas law? R is 0.08206 when using the ideal gas law.

What unit must temperature be in for the ideal gas law? Temperature must be in Kelvins (K).