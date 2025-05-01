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What is the formula for the ideal gas law? The formula is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature. In what units should pressure be measured when using the ideal gas law? Pressure should be measured in atmospheres (atm). What unit is used for volume in the ideal gas law? Volume is measured in liters (L). What does 'n' represent in the ideal gas law equation? 'n' represents the number of moles of gas. What is the value of the gas constant R when using the ideal gas law? R is 0.08206 when using the ideal gas law. What unit must temperature be in for the ideal gas law? Temperature must be in Kelvins (K). When do you use R = 8.314 in calculations? Use R = 8.314 when dealing with speed, velocity, or energy calculations. What is the conversion factor between liters·atmospheres and joules? 1 liter·atmosphere equals 101.325 joules. Why do textbooks often use 8.314 for R instead of the more precise value? Textbooks use 8.314 for simplicity, even though the precise value is 8.3147295. What happens to the units when you convert R from L·atm to J? Liters·atmospheres cancel out, leaving joules as the unit. Why is it important to memorize the ideal gas law formula? Professors expect you to know it, and it is used in many calculations in the chapter. What does the gas constant R represent in the ideal gas law? R is a proportionality constant that relates pressure, volume, moles, and temperature. How do you know which value of R to use in a problem? Use 0.08206 for the ideal gas law and 8.314 for speed, velocity, or energy problems. What is the significance of the purple box around the ideal gas law formula in the lesson? It indicates that the formula is important and should be memorized. What is the simplified value of R in energy-related calculations? The simplified value is 8.314 J/(mol·K).
The Ideal Gas Law quiz
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