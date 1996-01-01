Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The Ideal Gas Law formula relates the behavior of gases under varying conditions of pressure, volume, moles and temperature.
The Ideal Gas Law
How many grams of carbon dioxide, CO2, are present in a 0.150 L flask recorded at 525 mmHg and 32 ºC?
a) 1.77 g
b) 0.93 g
c) 0.66 g
d) 0.18 g
e) 0.052 g
How many liters of HNO3 gas, measured at 28.0 ºC and 780 torr, are required to prepare 2.30 L of 4.15 M solution of nitric acid?
When 0.670 g argon is added to a 500 cm3 container with a sample of oxygen gas, the total pressure of the gases is found to be 1.52 atm at a temperature of 340 K. What is the mass of the oxygen gas in the bulb?