Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Gases, Liquids and Solids

The Ideal Gas Law

Next Topic

The Ideal Gas Law formula relates the behavior of gases under varying conditions of pressure, volume, moles and temperature.

The Ideal Gas Law

1

concept

The Ideal Gas Law

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content
2

example

The Ideal Gas Law Example 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3

concept

The Ideal Gas Law

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
4

example

The Ideal Gas Law Example 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

How many grams of carbon dioxide, CO2, are present in a 0.150 L flask recorded at 525 mmHg and 32 ºC?

a) 1.77 g

b) 0.93 g

c) 0.66 g

d) 0.18 g

e) 0.052 g

6
Problem

How many liters of HNO3 gas, measured at 28.0 ºC and 780 torr, are required to prepare 2.30 L of 4.15 M solution of nitric acid?

7
Problem

When 0.670 g argon is added to a 500 cm3 container with a sample of oxygen gas, the total pressure of the gases is found to be 1.52 atm at a temperature of 340 K. What is the mass of the oxygen gas in the bulb?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.