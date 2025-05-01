Thermal Equilibrium State where substances in contact reach identical temperatures and stop exchanging thermal energy.

Heat Transfer Movement of thermal energy from a higher temperature object to a lower temperature one.

Temperature Measure indicating the thermal state of a substance, determining heat flow direction.

Thermal Energy Internal energy contained within a substance due to the motion of its particles.

Heat Form of energy exchanged between substances because of a temperature difference.

Q Symbol representing the quantity of heat exchanged, assigned positive or negative based on gain or loss.