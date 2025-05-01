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Thermal Equilibrium State where substances in contact reach identical temperatures and stop exchanging thermal energy. Heat Transfer Movement of thermal energy from a higher temperature object to a lower temperature one. Temperature Measure indicating the thermal state of a substance, determining heat flow direction. Thermal Energy Internal energy contained within a substance due to the motion of its particles. Heat Form of energy exchanged between substances because of a temperature difference. Q Symbol representing the quantity of heat exchanged, assigned positive or negative based on gain or loss. Negative Sign Indicator used for heat values when a substance loses thermal energy during transfer. Positive Sign Indicator used for heat values when a substance gains thermal energy during transfer. Final Temperature Common value reached by all substances in contact after heat exchange ceases. mcat Product of mass, specific heat, and temperature change, used to calculate heat exchanged. Ideal Condition Scenario where heat exchange occurs only between the substances involved, with no external loss. Solvent Substance, often water, that absorbs heat from an immersed object during thermal interaction. Heat Loss Process where a hotter object releases thermal energy to its surroundings or another substance. Heat Gain Process where a colder object absorbs thermal energy from a hotter substance. Physical Contact Direct interaction between substances allowing thermal energy exchange until equilibrium is reached.
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) definitions
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