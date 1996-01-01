Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)

Thermal Equilibrium involves two substances that are in physical contact reaching the same final temperature over time.

Thermal Equilibrium Reactions

Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) Concept 1

Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) Example 1

If 53.2 g Al at 120.0 ºC is placed in 110.0 g H2O at 90 ºC within an insulated container that absorbs a negligible amount of heat, what is the final temperature of the aluminum? The specific heat capacities of water and aluminum are 4.184 J/g ∙ ºC and 0.897 J/g ∙ ºC, respectively.

