Problem

If 53.2 g Al at 120.0 ºC is placed in 110.0 g H2O at 90 ºC within an insulated container that absorbs a negligible amount of heat, what is the final temperature of the aluminum? The specific heat capacities of water and aluminum are 4.184 J/g ∙ ºC and 0.897 J/g ∙ ºC, respectively.