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Tollens' and Benedict's Test definitions

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  • Oxidation
    Process increasing carbon-oxygen bonds in a molecule, often by replacing hydrogen with oxygen, without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.
  • Aldehyde
    Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, easily oxidized to a carboxylic acid.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Functional group formed by oxidation of an aldehyde, containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.
  • Tollens' Test
    Analytical method using silver oxide and ammonia in basic solution to detect aldehydes by forming a silver mirror.
  • Silver Mirror
    Reflective silver deposit on glassware, indicating a positive Tollens' test for aldehydes.
  • Silver Precipitate
    Solid silver formed during Tollens' test, confirming the presence of an aldehyde.
  • Benedict's Test
    Chemical test using copper(II) ions in basic solution to identify aldehydes by producing a brick red precipitate.
  • Copper(II) Ion
    Blue ion reduced during Benedict's test, serving as the oxidizing agent for aldehydes.
  • Copper(I) Oxide
    Brick red solid formed in Benedict's test, signaling a positive result for aldehydes.
  • Precipitate
    Solid product formed from a solution during a chemical reaction, often indicating a positive test result.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    Substance that facilitates oxidation by accepting electrons, such as silver oxide or copper(II) ion in these tests.
  • Basic Solution
    Aqueous environment with a pH above 7, necessary for both Tollens' and Benedict's tests to proceed.
  • Reduction
    Process involving gain of electrons, such as silver ion becoming silver metal or copper(II) ion becoming copper(I) oxide.