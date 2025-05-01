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Oxidation Process increasing carbon-oxygen bonds in a molecule, often by replacing hydrogen with oxygen, without breaking carbon-carbon bonds. Aldehyde Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, easily oxidized to a carboxylic acid. Carboxylic Acid Functional group formed by oxidation of an aldehyde, containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon. Tollens' Test Analytical method using silver oxide and ammonia in basic solution to detect aldehydes by forming a silver mirror. Silver Mirror Reflective silver deposit on glassware, indicating a positive Tollens' test for aldehydes. Silver Precipitate Solid silver formed during Tollens' test, confirming the presence of an aldehyde. Benedict's Test Chemical test using copper(II) ions in basic solution to identify aldehydes by producing a brick red precipitate. Copper(II) Ion Blue ion reduced during Benedict's test, serving as the oxidizing agent for aldehydes. Copper(I) Oxide Brick red solid formed in Benedict's test, signaling a positive result for aldehydes. Precipitate Solid product formed from a solution during a chemical reaction, often indicating a positive test result. Oxidizing Agent Substance that facilitates oxidation by accepting electrons, such as silver oxide or copper(II) ion in these tests. Basic Solution Aqueous environment with a pH above 7, necessary for both Tollens' and Benedict's tests to proceed. Reduction Process involving gain of electrons, such as silver ion becoming silver metal or copper(II) ion becoming copper(I) oxide.
Tollens' and Benedict's Test definitions
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