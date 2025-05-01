Oxidation Process increasing carbon-oxygen bonds in a molecule, often by replacing hydrogen with oxygen, without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.

Aldehyde Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, easily oxidized to a carboxylic acid.

Carboxylic Acid Functional group formed by oxidation of an aldehyde, containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.

Tollens' Test Analytical method using silver oxide and ammonia in basic solution to detect aldehydes by forming a silver mirror.

Silver Mirror Reflective silver deposit on glassware, indicating a positive Tollens' test for aldehydes.

Silver Precipitate Solid silver formed during Tollens' test, confirming the presence of an aldehyde.