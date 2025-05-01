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What functional group do Tollens' and Benedict's tests detect? They detect aldehydes. What is the main product when an aldehyde is oxidized in Tollens' or Benedict's test? The main product is a carboxylic acid. What is the visible positive result in Tollens' test? A silver solid precipitate forms, creating a silver mirror on the test tube. What is the oxidizing agent used in Tollens' test? Silver oxide and aqueous ammonia are used as the oxidizing agent. What is the other name for Tollens' test? It is also called the silver mirror test. What color precipitate indicates a positive Benedict's test? A brick red copper(I) oxide precipitate forms. What happens to copper ions during a positive Benedict's test? Copper(II) ions are reduced to copper(I) ions. Why don't ketones give a positive Tollens' or Benedict's test? Ketones cannot be oxidized without breaking carbon-carbon bonds, which these tests do not do. What is the role of ammonia in Tollens' test? Aqueous ammonia dissolves silver oxide to form the active oxidizing agent. What is the chemical formula for the solid formed in a positive Benedict's test? The formula is Cu2O, copper(I) oxide. In what type of solution are both Tollens' and Benedict's tests performed? Both tests are performed in a basic solution. What is the significance of the silver mirror in Tollens' test? It indicates the presence of an aldehyde in the tested sample. What happens to the aldehyde during these oxidation tests? The aldehyde is oxidized to a carboxylic acid. What does a negative result in Tollens' or Benedict's test suggest about the unknown compound? It suggests the compound is not an aldehyde, possibly a ketone or another functional group. Why is it important that these tests do not break carbon-carbon bonds? Because the goal is to oxidize the aldehyde group only, preserving the carbon skeleton of the molecule.
Tollens' and Benedict's Test quiz
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