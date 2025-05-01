What functional group do Tollens' and Benedict's tests detect? They detect aldehydes.

What is the main product when an aldehyde is oxidized in Tollens' or Benedict's test? The main product is a carboxylic acid.

What is the visible positive result in Tollens' test? A silver solid precipitate forms, creating a silver mirror on the test tube.

What is the oxidizing agent used in Tollens' test? Silver oxide and aqueous ammonia are used as the oxidizing agent.

What is the other name for Tollens' test? It is also called the silver mirror test.

What color precipitate indicates a positive Benedict's test? A brick red copper(I) oxide precipitate forms.