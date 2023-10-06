15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
1
concept
Oxidation Reactions Concept 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Tollens' and Benedict's Test Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Tollens' Test Concept 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Tollens' Test Example 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept
Benedict's Test Concept 3
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
example
Benedict's Test Example 3
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
ProblemProblem
Determine the product formed when the following compound undergoes the Benedict's test.
A
B
C
D
No Reaction
8
ProblemProblem
Under the following test, which structure represents the product formed?
A
B
C
D
No Reaction
9
ProblemProblem
What was the starting material that created the following carboxylic acid product?
A
B
C
D
10
ProblemProblem
Draw the product when 2,3,5-trimethyloctanal is submerged in a basic copper (II) solution.
The video is coming soon
Was this helpful?
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Tollens' and Benedict's Test
Additional resources for Tollens' and Benedict's Test
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Which of the following will give a positive Tollens’ test? (12.4) a. propanalb. ethanolc. ethyl methyl ether
- Which of the following will give a positive Tollens’ test? (12.4) a. 1-propanolb. 2-propanolc. hexanal
- A fundamental difference between aldehydes and ketones is that one can be oxidized to carboxylic acids but the...
- Which of the following compounds will react with Tollens' reagent? With Benedict's reagent?a. Cyclopentanonb. ...
- Mention at least two simple chemical tests by which you can distinguish between benzaldehyde and benzoic acid.