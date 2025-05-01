Back
Initiation First stage where mRNA binds to the small ribosomal subunit and the complex forms with methionine-carrying tRNA at the start codon. Elongation Middle stage involving sequential addition of amino acids to a growing peptide chain as the ribosome moves along mRNA. Termination Final stage where a stop codon is recognized, leading to release of the peptide chain and disassembly of the translation complex. Ribosomal Subunit Structural component made of proteins and rRNA, existing as small and large parts that assemble during translation. mRNA Single-stranded molecule carrying genetic instructions from DNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis. tRNA Adaptor molecule with an anticodon that brings specific amino acids to the ribosome during translation. Codon Three-nucleotide sequence on mRNA specifying a particular amino acid or signaling translation termination. Anticodon Three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs complementarily with a codon on mRNA. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage formed between amino acids during protein synthesis, extending the peptide chain. Release Factor Protein that recognizes stop codons and triggers hydrolysis, freeing the newly synthesized peptide. Translocation Movement of the ribosome along mRNA to the next codon, allowing elongation to continue. Start Codon Specific mRNA sequence (AUG) where translation begins, typically coding for methionine. Stop Codon mRNA sequence (UAA, UAG, UGA) signaling the end of translation and prompting peptide release. Ribosomal Complex Assembly of small and large ribosomal subunits, mRNA, and tRNA, functioning as the site of protein synthesis. Methionine Amino acid initially incorporated at the start of translation, often removed from the final protein product.
Translation: Protein Synthesis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Translation: Protein Synthesis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
7 problems
Topic
Laura
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Nicole