Initiation First stage where mRNA binds to the small ribosomal subunit and the complex forms with methionine-carrying tRNA at the start codon.

Elongation Middle stage involving sequential addition of amino acids to a growing peptide chain as the ribosome moves along mRNA.

Termination Final stage where a stop codon is recognized, leading to release of the peptide chain and disassembly of the translation complex.

Ribosomal Subunit Structural component made of proteins and rRNA, existing as small and large parts that assemble during translation.

mRNA Single-stranded molecule carrying genetic instructions from DNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis.

tRNA Adaptor molecule with an anticodon that brings specific amino acids to the ribosome during translation.